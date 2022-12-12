Corona Marks Early Fulfilment of 145-Ton Plastic Collection Goal in China, Leveraging Art to Re-Claim and Re-Define Clean Beaches

Corona makes contribution to ocean protection with various activities.

—

Corona, the global beer brand under AB InBev, announced that it has achieved its full-year sustainability pledge of collecting 145 tons of plastic waste from oceans and beaches in China. While plastic pollution has emerged as an increasingly severe global challenge with plastic waste becoming a key concern, Corona, a laid-back lifestyle brand is committed to innovating ocean protection solutions. As of November 1st, the brand had achieved a collection of 155.42 tons, delivering the goal ahead of schedule and in greater quantity.

Meanwhile, the brand joined hands with Living Fossil Studio to launch “Corona Living Bin”, a new initiative aimed at raising people’s awareness about the growing issue of plastic pollution at beaches. Artists have been invited to craft waste bins with various kinds of plastic waste including plastic bottles, fishing nets, and buoys and place them on beaches for subsequent waste collection.

For residents, surfers and tourists, the significance of Corona Living Bin is not just about providing people with places to dump garbage, but more importantly, about rebuilding the close ties between people, plastic waste, and community from a unique aesthetic perspective. From the perspective of plastic recycling, the initiative also leverages artistry to empower a "collection-remake-collection" loop, to eventually form an everlasting plastic recycling solution that co-thrives with the community.

Following its 2022 “This is Living Again” yearly campaign, Corona keeps leading the public to contribute to ocean protection with various activities including "Restoring the Fishing Road", “This is Living Again Store” and “Living Again Seafood Market” on key occasions such as the Global Recycling Day and World Oceans Day. Corona has explored innovative approaches that synergize ocean protection and community development, as well as demonstrated Budweiser APAC's ESG strategy by thriving with the local community.

Matt Che, Chief Marketing Officer of Budweiser APAC, commented: “Corona advocates a relaxed and comfortable beach lifestyle. We are always committed to protecting our cherished beaches. In addition to plastic waste reduction along the supply chain, we hope to continuously engage consumers through various marketing innovations. That way, ocean protection will no longer be a serious topic, but a way of life that everyone can embrace and celebrate.”

Contact Info:

Name: Travis Liu

Email: Send Email

Organization: Budweiser China

Website: https://budweiserapac.com/



Release ID: 89086313

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.