Coronado Realtor Marks Nineteen Years Of Experience

Coronado Realtor - Glen Henderson is pleased to announce that his efforts over the past nineteen years have resulted in helping more than 1,000 clients to date. The Coronado realtor has just added a location in Coronado and launched a new website specific to the Coronado community. Glen Henderson is ranked among the top 100 agents across the United States and in the top 1 percent of real estate agents in San Diego. The realtor in Coronado has achieved this through his high attention to detail and highly personalized service.

In a recent interview, Glen explained, “Coronado is one of the best neighborhoods in the world. I feel very blessed that our family can call Coronado home, and that we are able to help others buy and sell within this amazing community. I am best known for my tenacious negotiation, cutting-edge marketing, and a reputation for constantly exceeding my clients’ expectations. I always protect my client's best interests. As the founder of Premier Homes Team, my business philosophy is that there is no job too large or too small.”

Additional details are available at https://www.premierhomescoronado.com/

Premier Homes Team is far more than a typical real estate office. Their agents are a group of highly experienced individuals who go above and beyond to be sure that the needs of each client are met and their expectations are exceeded.

Premier Homes team has more than 45 years of combined industry experience and 220 + Five Star Reviews. The number of properties sold to date is 1246 and growing. The value of real estate sold is more than $450.5 million. The up-to-date new website provides quality listings and information about neighborhoods in and around Coronado. The website also contains information about an exclusive trade-in program.



