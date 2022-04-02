With the correct information, homeowners can prepare and budget for bathroom renovations in Calgary

—

Bathroom renovations can improve function, looks, efficiency, and lifestyle. They also can increase property value and have an excellent return on investment at resale. The first step in planning your bathroom remodel is creating a budget and understanding the bathroom renovation cost in Calgary.

How much do bathroom renovations in Calgary cost? Cost estimates, available data, and professional advice from Contemporary Bath Kitchen & Design Center can help homeowners create a budget.

“There are several factors that will impact the cost of a bathroom renovation. For example, size, complexity, layout changes, materials you choose, permits fees, and the state of your current bathroom,” said Tyler Norberg of Contemporary Bath Kitchen and Design Center. “There is data available that provides cost estimates, but for the most accurate quote, you should speak to an experienced bathroom renovation company.”

Contemporary Bath Kitchen & Design Center published a resource: How much does a bathroom renovation cost in Calgary? This article shares cost estimates for bathroom renovations, standard fixtures, and upgrades.

The average cost of a mid-range 3PC bathroom renovation is about $15,000 - $18,000. For high-end bathroom renovations in Calgary, the cost can be $30,000 or more.

As mentioned, several factors determine the bathroom renovation cost. However, there are some unknowns too. For example, soaring fuel prices, supply chain issues, and inflation can continue to impact and change the cost of materials. These details are things your bathroom renovation contractor can help navigate.

“We offer a one-on-one consultation that can help work out the details of your bathroom renovation and give you an idea of what you can achieve within your budget. We’ll go through design, product choices, installation, permits, contingency budgeting, and anything else that can affect the cost of your bathroom renovation,” said Norberg.

Education, access to information, and guidance from professionals will help you determine the bathroom renovation cost in Calgary and how to reach your goals within your budget.

Contemporary Bath Kitchen and Design Center brings years of experience and expertise when it comes to your bathroom, kitchen, or basement remodeling project. They offer professional design services, including help with product selection and complete project management for your renovation. Contemporary Bath Kitchen and Design Center also offers a 2-year part and labour warranty so that you can feel confident in the process and the finished product. They are also listed as one of The Best Bathroom Remodel Contractors in Calgary

