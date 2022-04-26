With the correct information, homeowners can prepare and budget to renovate a house in Calgary

—

Home renovations in Calgary can be exciting, but they’re also complex and demanding projects that require a significant budget. How much of a budget? Available data can provide an estimate, but several factors are at play.

“People want to know how much it costs to renovate. Well, it really depends on a lot of things. The age of your home, size, complexity, materials you choose, labour, and permit fees all come into play,” said Moe of Kay2 Contracting. “There is data available to give you a budget range, but for the best and most accurate estimate, you should always contact a reputable renovation contractor.”

What impacts the cost of home renovations

It makes sense that a more extensive and more complex home renovation will cost more. Homeowners should also consider the age of their home and that it might need significant upgrades to be compliant with current building codes.

Materials costs are also a vital factor. Soaring fuel prices and supply chain issues can impact prices for fixtures, finishings, and other renovation materials. Plus, your individual choices will also affect the cost. For example, a luxury tiled walk-in shower will cost more than a simple tub surround purchased at the hardware store.

Kay2 Contracting published a helpful guide to give homeowners a ball-park idea of what their home renovation could cost. Read How much does it cost to renovate a house in Canada?

Data can help prepare a budget

To make things easier, consider the total appraised value of your home. You should, at minimum, budget 1% of that value per year for maintenance and upgrades. For example, if your home is worth $500,000, you should put away about $5,000 for upgrades and repairs.

Online data provides average percentages of your total home value that you can use to budget for renovating a specific area. For example, you should budget up to 15% of your home’s value for a kitchen remodel. On the other hand, a living room renovation might require 10%, while a mid-range bathroom renovation 5% of your home’s estimated value.

Kay2 Contracting is a full-service renovation company that offers complete home renovations in Calgary and Edmonton. They provide quality work, integrity, and on-time service, no matter how big or small the job. They offer design-build services. That means they can take care of every aspect of your project from design through construction and completion. Learn more at www.kay2.ca.

