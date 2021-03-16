Correcting and Replacing: Innovative Payment Platform Atome enriching Merchant Network

Partnering over 20 merchants including Bonjour, YOHO, Panashop to offer a 6-week Spring Fair Promotion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 March 2021 - Atome , Hong Kong's innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later platform is providing a more flexible payment solution to local customers, addressing new lifestyle needs under the New Normal. Atome has been working with different online and offline merchants, together with the deployment of AI technology, to promote responsible spending habits. To welcome the coming of spring, Atome is partnering with over 20 brands and online merchants, including Bonjour (Stock code: 00653), Panashop, online and offline shopping platform YOHO, PS Group, Time Auction and more, bringing to market Atome's 6-week (15 March to 30 April) "Freshen Up For A New You" Spring Fair. The program is delivered across different categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, lifestyle, health and wellness and home and décor. Atome will also be hosting live-stream videos with the 20+ merchants to organize online engagement campaigns and a lucky draw.





Eric Yu, General Manager, Atome Hong Kong, said, "COVID-19 has had a major impact both socially and financially across a variety of different markets. Not only has it changed consumption habits, it has also inspired brands to re-think their business operations model. Atome advocates 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later as a means of providing a more flexible payment solution to consumers. Shoppers are able to pay and split their bills with zero interest payments over time, creating an easier payment solution through technology. According to our experience in Singapore, integrating Atome's flexible payment option helps merchant partners increase conversions by up to 17% on average, and the average basket size by more than 30%, proving Atome to be a trustable partner for business expansion. Stepping into spring, we are actively engaging a wider spectrum of merchant partners, offering more merchants and customers a chance to experience Atome in the year to come."





Mr. Clement Chen, Chairman of Bonjour Holdings Limited, said, "We're delighted to partner with Atome Hong Kong in the six-week 'Freshen Up for a New You' campaign. While the past year has been challenging for retail businesses, Bonjour has turned this crisis into an opportunity to strengthen our online platform, 'HK Mall'. The product categories offered have been expanded, covering lifestyle, home electronics, kitchen appliances and more. Atome's innovative buy-now-pay-later payment solution will elevate the shopping experience for Bonjour customers, as well as enhance the affordability of our products and services."





"Freshen Up For A New You" Spring Fair

Promotion Period Theme Partnered Merchants Promotion Content 15 March -30 April Welcome Offer All Merchants 10% Off on any purchase (Single Purchase with up to HKD50 discount off) 15-21 March Beauty Bonjour Different merchants will have special offers available. Up to 50% off. 22–28 March Electronics YOHO, Citylink Panashop, IdealShop, mob.hk 29 March -4 April Fashion & Beauty PRIVATE i Concept Store, Haustage, smilelove, FX Creations, RDM Store, Watchtify, ePure 5-11 April Home Decor Cottex, pickupp, Ztore 12-18 April Health & Wellness Sense of Touch, CircleDNA, Vegan Concept 19-25 April Lifestyle 2000Fun, Productpro, Coffee Mountain 26-30 April Finale offer Top-selling merchants

For more information about "Freshen up For A New You" Spring Fair, please visit: https://www.atome.shop/spring-fair

Atome Buy-Now-Pay-Later Payment Solution

Atome is the first brand to launch a Buy-Now-Pay-Later payment service in Hong Kong and already partners over 150 online and offline retailers. Shoppers are able to pay and split their bills into three equal, zero interest payments over time by either scanning a QR code at the cashier or by selecting Atome during online checkout at partner merchants' websites.

The Atome Hong Kong mobile app is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

About Atome

Atome is a leading buy-now-pay-later brand in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China. Advance Intelligence Group is part of a consortium applying for Singapore's digital wholesale banking license and was recently ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.