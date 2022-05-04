Correction*: JBS Couros inaugurates showroom in China

In the new space, the brand's first in the country, those interested can check out Italian leathers for furniture and car upholstery

* Previous article included a wrong JBS Couros' showroom address in Dongguan.

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Couros, global leader in leather processing, now has a showroom in the city of Dongguan, located in Canton province in southern China. In the new space, those interested can check out the Italian leathers from the Conceria Priante tannery, Authentic brand leathers for furniture, Virgus for the automotive market and Cambre for footwear and artifacts.

The interest of the brand in a closer relationship with the Chinese market lies in the fact that China has an important manufacturing complex for the production of vehicles, footwear, artifacts and furniture, segments that are among buyers of leather for manufacturing. In addition, the higher purchasing power of Chinese citizens is creating a huge domestic market in China, generating opportunities for the leather industry.

"Having a showroom in a city like Dongguan allows us to interact much more extensively with our clients, mainly because we can display our leathers in end-products (footwear/seats/car seats) which completely changes how our articles are perceived", pointed out Cezar Augusto Gernhardt, commercial officer of JBS Couros.

Besides this new showroom, the first for JBS Couros in China, JBS Couros already has two commercial offices and a distribution center in the United States. The new JBS Couros space is located at 7/F, Building 2, Lianke International Park, No.96 Kechuang Road, Nangcheng District, Dongguan and is open to visitation and it can also be enjoyed as a space for remote working and the quest for day-to-day inspirations.

"Besides enabling us to engage with our clients, the showroom serves as a connection between our clients (manufacturers) and their storeowners and distributors on all continents. Where the Chinese domestic market is concerned, it facilitates visitation at any time, giving us a better overview of the trends and requirements for serving this constantly growing market we want a bigger share of", adds Leonardo de Novais, commercial manager of JBS Couros in Asia.

About JBS Couros

JBS created its leather business unit in 2009 as an important part of its strategy for adding value to the production chain. JBS Couros is the world's largest leather processing industry, with 20 production units, three cutting units, five distribution centers, three showrooms and six sales offices on four continents. Currently, the company employs around nine thousand workers worldwide and produces wet blue, semi-finished and finished leather for the automotive, furniture, footwear and artifacts sectors. On the leather processing lines, clear, standardized procedures, combined with constant investments in technology and training, make JBS Couros one of the world's most modern companies, transforming organic materials into upmarket, quality products extensively used in global industries.