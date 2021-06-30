CORRECTION -- MediaMath

BANGALORE, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 by MediaMath, please note that "DS" has been corrected to "DSP" in the headline. The corrected release follows:

India’s First Independent DSP, MediaMath and Airtel announce Ad Tech partnership

The collaboration aims to further strengthen the Indian digital advertising market by leveraging Airtel Ads’ quality inventory and MediaMath’s technology and distribution



MediaMath, the acclaimed global independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, today announced a collaboration for ad tech with Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider. The partnership demonstrates MediaMath’s commitment to its expanded footprint in India through partnerships with best-in-class providers, following recently announced collaborations with Disney Hotstar and Flipkart, leaders respectively in entertainment and e-commerce in India.

“With Airtel Ads, we are raising the bar by helping brands reach one of the largest pools of quality customers in a privacy safe fashion. Our partnership with Mediamath aims to help advertisers access our inventory at scale, programmatically and seamlessly.” said Vignesh Narayanan, Business Head, Airtel Ads.

Airtel recently launched Airtel Ads – a powerful brand engagement solution that allows brands of all sizes to curate consent-based and privacy-safe campaigns to one of the biggest pools of quality customers in India. Airtel has over 340 million customers across its businesses – Mobile, DTH and Homes. Airtel has over 200 monthly active users (MAUs) across its digital platforms: Airtel Thanks, Wynk Music and the Airtel Xstream app. Research by Global Web Index indicates that Indians are spending, on average, as many as eight hours a day online, with 70 per cent of that spent on the open internet, including online content, over-the-top (OTT) and music streaming.

Using Airtel’s deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns, targeting the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam.

“Over the past six months, we have taken great strides in enhancing our presence in India through partnerships with leading entertainment, e-commerce, and now telecom providers in India,” said Giovanni Tricarico, Country Manager, India at MediaMath. “As the first independent DSP to have a physical presence in the local market – with sales, client services, trading and support resources on the ground – we are recognised as a significant player in the market. We are glad to be building on that and providing continuously improving services to our customers through our new partnership with Airtel. We look forward to working with Airtel to not only further develop its existing programmatic capabilities but also to further strengthen MediaMath’s story and presence in India.”

Through this partnership, Airtel and MediaMath will share in the respective benefits of each being leading players in their segments. In addition to providing access to deep consumer insights, Airtel will facilitate access to advertising inventory, working in tandem with MediaMath to ensure end-customer relevance. Customer privacy and a fraud-free supply chain are of equal, vital importance to Airtel and MediaMath, as demonstrated by Airtel’s telco-grade security and MediaMath’s efforts to create a transparent digital media ecosystem that is built to navigate the advertising industry’s most demanding challenges. Led by the goal of an accountable, addressable, and aligned supply chain, this partnership represents the new wave of digital advertising, redesigned by market leaders.

“The digital programmatic market in India is at a critical growth stage, and we support the upcoming partnership between Airtel Ads and MediaMath, two leading players in the Indian digital market that are collaborating to the development of the local ecosystem. The quality of Airtel’s data and inventory, accessed via MediaMath’s market leading DSP, will provide Indian brands net new solutions to reach engaged users on premium content at scale, and we are excited to launch this offering for Interactive Avenues clients.” said Amardeep Singh, CEO of Interactive Avenues.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through the SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a transparent and trusted digital media supply chain. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 471 mn customers in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

