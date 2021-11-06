Corsac arrives, as records tumble with getting over 2000 Holders within 24 hours of listing at Coingecko and Coinmarketcap

2000 Holders within 24 hours of listing at Coingecko and Coinmarketcap.

—

The Corsac Token team is pleased to announce the token’s landmark achievement. Within 24 hours of being listed on – Coingecko and Coinmarketcap - it also broke the record of having 2,000 holders in a day after listing.

According to the team, Corsac is a fully decentralized token where the community has the power to vote for their favorite coins and cryptocurrency projects. They can also make decisions on Meme NFT marketplace, upcoming Corsac Swap, P2E, and Dapps.

Corsac Vision

Corsac is a project created by a team of experienced players and management personnel with the necessary knowledge to maintain the smart contract without relegating the holders to the background. The team was dedicated to creating a transparent and safe contract that is beneficial to the entire BSC community.

The Corsac team is aware of some of the challenges that are peculiar to smart contracts. It addressed the issues when creating the Corsac token, thereby helping in restoring crypto lovers’ faith in BSC token investing.

The token’s holder can count on a motivated community and the dedicated team behind the project for long-term organic growth that is mutually beneficial for the team and holders.

Corsac – 3 phase project

Phase 1 of the project is dedicated to:

• Creating a business plan.

• Litepaper.

• Website development.

• Token development.

• Social media/community development.

In the second phase, the team focused on:

• Token audit.

• Token presale.

• Making the token available on Pancake Swap.

• Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap.

The FIRST Two phases are also achieved (completed), while the work on 3rd has already started and it is as follow:

In the final phase, the focus is on:

• NFT development.

• Launching of NFT gallery.

• Development of crypto wallet.

• Finalizing corporate partnership.

• Launching of Corsac app with Swap, wallet, and NFT gallery features.

While giving prospective holders a general overview of the token, the team explained that 1,000,000,000,000 CSCT is the maximum supply.

The token’s contract address is 0x63aC1962FF47921Cbf66F444b907F8aB93da4F08 while its BUSD is 0xe9e7cea3dedca5984780bafc599bd69add087d56.

Attributes of CSCT

Scarcity is one of the token’s attributes. It was designed to be progressively scarcer over time. Holders will get a reward for their investment in it with BUSD they can utilize.

Purchasing the token is hassle-free. Prospective holders can visit the token’s official website and follow the step-by-step guide so they can purchase it in no time.

Opportunity to grow together

Corsac aims to offer an opportunity to start growing with them. According to them, you can partner with the team and “work together, grow together, build together.”

While extending the hands of partnership to cryptocurrency lovers, it said: “Join our welcoming community and be part of the team.

We encourage all holders to jump on board and help spread the word about Corsac. With the power of our dedicated team and loyal holders, Corsac can compete with any of the top tokens on the market.”

Audit Report: https://github.com/interfinetwork/smart-contract-audits/blob/main/CorsacToken_AuditReport_InterFi.pdf

Pancakeswap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x63ac1962ff47921cbf66f444b907f8ab93da4f08

Twitter: https://twitter.com/corsac_official

Telegram: https://t.me/corsacofficiallaunch

Github: https://github.com/CorsacToken

Contact Info:

Name: Corsac Development Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: Corsac Token

Website: https://www.corsactoken.com/

Release ID: 89051818