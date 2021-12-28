Corsac Is Giving Meme Token A Utilities, Set Sights On Releasing NFT Marketplace Soon

Corsac to release its NFT marketplace in the coming days.

Corsac is a 100% decentralized token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Corsac aims to disrupt the NFT space and offer more value for the users. In a bid to expand the NFT marketplace and create more access to crypto enthusiasts, the team at Corsac is pleased to announce to the Binance Smart Chain community that the project is giving meme token utilities and it would soon release its NFT marketplace.

Corsac also came up with Loaning and Collateral for its Token and Meme Token, the Development team has given Meme Token a flavour of Usecase where they can set their Meme Token as Collateral Tokens and Lend BNB or BUSD.

Corsac uses the symbol "CSCT," as listed on different platforms. The maximum supply of CSCT in circulation is pegged at 1 trillion. The token contact address is as follows:

● Token address: 0x63aC1962FF47921Cbf66F444b907F8aB93da4F08

● BUSD address: 0xe9e7cea3dedca5984780bafc599bd69add087d56

To purchase CSCT, you can swap your BNB via Corsac Swap. You must have Metamask or Trustwallet and connect to Binance Smart Chain before you can be swapped from BNB to CSCT.

Project Road map

Corsac is a promising project that comprises 3 phases. The first phase includes token development and creating a business plan, website, and lite paper. The first phase will also witness community and social media development.

For the second phase, the team will focus on token pre-sale, token audit, listing of the token on PancakeSwap, CoinGecko, and CoinMarketCap. Interestingly, both the first and second phases have been completed.

The final phase activities include NFT development and gallery launch. Plus, the development of a crypto wallet. Before launching the Corsac app, the team will also finalize the corporate partnership.

About Corsac

Corsac is a fully decentralized token that intends to revolutionize the NFT marketplace. 24 hours after Corsac was listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, the token recorded over 2,000 holders, an achievement that is highly considered. As the number of holders keeps increasing, Corsac is gaining global attention and aims to be the face of the NFT marketplace in the coming time.

The Corsac token aims to resolve all impending issues with smart contracts so that all crypto enthusiasts can have comfort with doing things.

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/corsacofficiallaunch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/corsac_official

Github: https://github.com/CorsacToken

Contact Info:

Name: Corsac Development Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: Corsac Token

Website: https://www.corsac.io/

Release ID: 89058036