Cosmedica Founder Dr Levent Acar chosen by Ronaldinho for Expert Hair Care

Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho chooses Istanbul for hair care treatment, as Turkiye continues to build on its long-standing strengths as one of the world’s leading healthcare tourism destinations.

Ronaldinho, the revered Brazilian footballer known for his exceptional skills and illustrious career, has visited Istanbul for his hair care needs. The legendary player, who has played for renowned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Milan, and has been the recipient of prestigious accolades including the FIFA Footballer of the Year and Ballon d'Or awards, sought the expertise of Cosmedica, a leading hair transplant clinic in Istanbul.

During his visit to the clinic Ronaldinho underwent various tests to address concerns of hair loss and thinning. Under the care of Cosmedica's Founder Dr Levent Acar, the football icon received a personalized treatment plan that included a unique vitamin formula designed to strengthen hair roots and prevent further hair loss. In addition, Ronaldinho graciously participated in the filming of a commercial for Cosmedica.

Expressing his satisfaction with the treatment, Ronaldinho shared his thoughts on the clinic: “I am delighted by the exceptional organization and dedicated focus at Cosmedica. The clinic is extensive, and the expertise and attention to detail have exceeded my expectations,” said Ronaldinho.

Dr Levent Acar highlighted Ronaldinho's connection to the clinic, stating, “We previously performed a successful hair transplantation procedure for Ronaldinho's close friend, a Brazilian football player in the German National team. This positive outcome led Ronaldinho to reach out to us. Previously, we had conducted a hair transplantation procedure for his brother Roberto, who came to us after previous unsuccessful attempts.”

Dr Acar further emphasized the significance of Ronaldinho’s visit to Turkiye stating, “It reflects the high-quality service and exceptional outcomes we provide. Turkiye has become a hub for medical tourism, attracting individuals from diverse backgrounds. We attribute this success to our strong medical ethics, outstanding results, and impeccable references. Turkiye performs approximately 1,000 hair transplant procedures daily during the peak season, adding substantial value to the country’s healthcare industry."

Dr Acar highlights their commitment to staying updated with the latest medical advancements and their distinction as a hair transplant clinic that produces its own medical devices. Patients appreciate the meticulous attention to detail and choose Cosmedica for its unwavering focus on hair transplantation.

