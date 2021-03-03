Cosmoprof Asia's First-Ever Spring Digital Sourcing Event

Connecting J-Beauty With The World

HONG KONG, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the runaway success of the first-ever virtual edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week held November 2020, JETRO x Cosmoprof Asia present Japan Beauty e-Bizmatch Week, which will take place online from 22 to 26 March 2021. The first Spring 2021 digital sourcing event dedicated to J-beauty, this digital one-stop platform will showcase 112 Japanese beauty innovations and novelties, manufacturers and suppliers attracting beauty professionals around the world keen to connect with the most exciting segment of Asia's beauty industry.



Cosmoprof Asia is the leading B2B cosmetics, beauty and wellness event in Asia.

J-beauty – Asia's beauty powerhouse

According to GlobalData, Japan's cosmetics and toiletries market was worth US$35.2 billion in 2018, making it one of the world's biggest. The country spends the most per capita in APAC (US$280.40 in 2018), especially in haircare, makeup and men's toiletries. J-beauty first revolutionized Asia Pacific's cosmetics industry and is now influencing the global market with its signature high quality, simple, effective products.

JETRO x Cosmoprof Asia

On partnering with Asia's leading B2B cosmetics, beauty and wellness event organiser Cosmoprof Asia, Ms Sachiko Yoshimura, Director-General of Market Development and Trade Fair Department, JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) said, "We are excited to be co-presenting our hugely successful J-beauty market during the upcoming Japan Beauty e-Bizmatch Week. With 112 Japanese companies spanning makeup, skincare, nail, hair, natural and organic, as well as OEM and packaging the event will allow the country's uniquely Japanese powerhouse brands to shine on an international stage."

Five exciting days – for free

Free to all trade visitors, the five-day virtual event features an AI-powered matching platform for seamless networking. Visitors can also expect one-on-one live chats and instant video conferencing, digital product showrooms for targeting products and sources, and educational sessions uncovering J-beauty news and trends.

ONLINE AND ON-TREND

J-beauty has long been a leader of cosmetic and skincare trends and it's expected sectors like natural & organic, high-tech and uniquely Japanese especially will captivate international traders.

Natural & Organic

Japan's high standards enhance global interest in brands offering natural products using organic ingredients that avoid chemicals, preservative and parabens.

AkaraN's products choose carefully selected ingredients that are safe for everyone including babies and the elderly, bringing out the skin's natural moisture for plump radiance for all. Meanwhile ICHIGO uses skin-friendly ingredients featuring actives from white strawberries, which lend powerful antioxidants polyphenol and vitamin C to their refreshing collection.

Uniquely Japanese

With international fascination for all things Japanese, J-beauty brands harnessing the power of indigenous ingredients to create a point of difference will be in high demand.

Godai showcases mud from iconic Mount Fuji to create Hijiriko cosmetics, including mud-enriched soap, essence, cream and cleansing products, all full of healing minerals. PBJ's MOMOHIME Skincare uses sweet and nourishing Japanese peach as a key ingredient to boost moisturization.

The Science of Skin

Japan's approach to skincare combines respect for the skin with cutting-edge solutions that encompass innovation, quality and efficacy, all highly valued worldwide.

From YUMESHOKUNIN comes a genius no-toothpaste-required toothbrush, featuring bristles coated with nano-sized mineral ions that help remove plaque, reduce stains and smooth the surface of teeth. For fans of toothpaste, however, SANGI uses biomaterial hydroxyapatite to create APAGARD toothpaste, which enriches tooth enamel for healthy white teeth.

Salon Selections

Beauty salons around the world looking for a point of difference will want to check in with the many salon-ready equipment and cosmetics companies at the event.

Rassurer's compact Blancheurose cavi EUCO Comprehensive Beauty Treatment Device mixes cavitation, ultrasonic and iontophoresis for tightening and sculpting the body, and cleansing, moisturising and penetrating product during facials. Strois offers Cre Chez's aging, brightening and rescue skincare collections, and these come from a brand with 80 esthetic salons, which manufactures over 3,000 cosmetics as well as beauty equipment and health supplements.

Made in Japan OEM

With 'Made in Japan' a sought-after label that signals quality and trust, global visitors will be searching out OEM companies at the event.

MIUS Co Ltd manufacture and wholesale gel nails and acrylic powder, creating private brand Mirage, Miss Mirage and OEM products, while Asahi Kasei has an extensive selection of nonwoven materials offering superior absorbency, adhesion and purity for a multitude of cosmetic uses.

CHECK IN TO OUR COSMOTALKS - The Virtual Series

Visitors to the event will be invited to attend Cosmotalks – The Virtual Series, created to give an in-depth look inside the famous J-beauty world. International agency and influencer speakers will be lifting the lid on Japan's cosmetics and beauty industry, citing successful retail beauty case studies currently disrupting the market and pioneering product trends. Speakers will be sure to highlight suppliers with specific business opportunities ripe for international traders keen to get a head start in this revolutionary industry.

Free registration from now on!

Get ahead of the game and register now for an advance glimpse of brands and products involved at Japan Beauty e-Bizmatch Week. All trade visitors are invited to register now, for free, to browse Japanese vendors and suppliers and plan an exciting five days inside J-beauty.

For further information, please visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Japan-e-Bizmatch/INFO

