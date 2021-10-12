Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN Reschedules Its First Edition to 15 to 17 September 2022

BANGKOK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN – Informa Markets, China Beauty Expo (CBE) and BolognaFiere – have decided to reschedule the first edition of the event to 15 to 17 September 2022 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

Considering the on-going uncertainty associated with the pandemic in Thailand, and travel restrictions still being in place, the organizers decided to postpone the first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in order to grant all attendees and companies a productive and safe business experience.

"Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will offer to our community the chance to evaluate the economic potential of South-East Asia," says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. "This event is strategic for our stakeholders that we must provide the best and safest conditions to enjoy business. Therefore, we have been forced once again to postpone the first edition in Bangkok, thus respecting the local regulations and safety measures."

Mr. David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets says, "We believe this is the best decision for both exhibitors and visitors. We are 100% committed to delivering a high-quality event that will offer true value to all participants. We want all our attendees to feel safe and comfortable when returning to the show in 2022."

Ms. Sang Ying, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Baiwen Co Ltd. Says, "China has always been a large economic partner with Thailand. Chinese companies can't wait to develop more business in Thailand and its neighboring countries when Thailand welcomes international travellers back in 2022."

Companies and operators attending Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will have the opportunity to test the market and find new leads thanks to Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, organized by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, joint venture of BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets, from 8 to 16 November 2021. All professionals can take advantage of the high-performing match-making systems, high-level visibility, qualified promotion and a host of special events dedicated to the recent transformations in the industry.

For further information – https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

