Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN Reschedules Its First Edition to December 2021

HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN – Informa Markets, China Beauty Expo (CBE) and BolognaFiere – have decided to reschedule the first edition of the event. The exhibition will be held from 8 to 10 December 2021 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.



Cosmoprof CBE Asean reschedules its first edition to December 8 to 10

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will host companies and operators interested in new opportunities in South-East Asia, one of the most attractive markets for the cosmetics industry. According to the latest report published by McKinsey & Company, the region is recovering fast from the pandemic, thanks to the rapid development of e-commerce, as well as strong growth rates in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. E-commerce sales in the SEA market are expected to surpass US$150 billion by 2025 and the pandemic is fast driving consumers to online shopping in every part of the world. The region has a young population with a third of the 650 million strong market aged below 20, while e-commerce only accounts for about 3% of the total retail in the region in stark contrast to the 20% in mainland China and more than 10% in the US, suggesting there is huge potential for continued growth in the region.

To grant to all international stakeholders the chance to take part in the first professional event dedicated to the beauty sector, the Organizers decided to postpone the exhibition. Thailand has plans to reopen its borders to vaccinated international travelers with quarantine-free entry later in the year – and the new show dates will bring more confidence to participants from all over the world. Further to that, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will feature a hybrid format, running a parallel digital platform available for all stakeholders unable to travel to Bangkok. The digital tools will allow for online connection and professional matchmaking between all companies and professionals interested in the exhibition, optimising new business opportunities and enhancing the capacity for global networking.

While waiting for the physical trade show, companies and operators attending Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will have the opportunity to test the market and find new leads thanks to WeCosmoprof International, the digital event organized by the Cosmoprof international network, from 7 to 18 June 2021.

"We have great expectations on Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, since it will be the first occasion for our community to evaluate the economic potential of South-East Asia, still an unexplored market," says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. "Although we are looking forward to starting this new adventure for the Cosmoprof international network, we have to grant our exhibitors and attendees the safest conditions for a high-performing event. Rescheduling the exhibition and ensuring a hybrid format, matching digital tools with physical initiatives on the show floor, we hope we will be able to offer global stakeholders a qualified and prestigious platform to help their business to restart. In the meantime, Cosmoprof will welcome Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN participants to WeCosmoprof International, providing a unique digital business experience with partners from all the continents".

Mr. David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets said, "The beauty industry has not stopped evolving during the pandemic. New innovations have come out to solve new problems that have arisen during this period. We look forward to delivering an even better launch of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN in December 2021, with the hybrid format combining digital and face-to-face visitors, offering extensive opportunities for the beauty community to connect both online and offline."

"We are excited and extremely proud to be part of this launch, the very first Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN – in Thailand, bringing Chinese beauty brands and suppliers to explore the great potential lying in the markets," declared Ms. Sang Ying, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Baiwen Co Ltd, "I am confident that Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will advance the growth and development of the beauty industry in Thailand, and ASEAN at large."

