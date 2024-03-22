Cost Management Solution For Local Businesses To Increase Profitability, Update

Recession Resister, a trusted cost optimization partner of people across the US, is pleased to now be partnering with local businesses and offering them a comprehensive expense management solution.

Recession Resister has long delivered individuals and families significant reductions on their core utilities and bills with their smart Bill Saver technology. Now they are extending their cost optimization service to small and local businesses as well.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Having begun as a small local business itself, Recession Resister knows that there are many rewards but also many financial challenges inherent in running a smaller operation. Without the benefit of economies of scale or vast negotiating power, their team has seen that small and local businesses across all industries often end up paying more than they should on basic expenses and overheads.

As a recent investigation by LinkedIn also showcased, 50% of small businesses fail by their 5th year of operation, rising to 70% by the 10th year, suggesting that many local businesses can benefit from smarter expense management.

As such, Recession Resister is pleased to be lending partnering local businesses their bill savings and negotiation expertise with their Bill Saver solution. As they specialize in bill negotiation and other cost-cutting services, they know exactly what the most reasonable rates available are and how to get them. They can also save a small business significant man-hours by taking the hassle out of market research and price negotiations.

As a spokesperson for the cost-saving tool developer said, “Technically, you could do this kind of negotiating yourself, but is it worth all the time and hassle? Let our team of experts do it for you. They have saving down to a science. Besides, your time is better spent running your business. We call your providers and negotiate for you, then show you how much you will save each month.”

If a better rate can’t be secured with a local business' current providers, they can also offer their auto-switching service, which will ensure that a business is always paying the lowest possible charges.

Recession Resister’s expense management solution also includes thorough bill auditing to find any previous errors in a business’s favor.

By looking at core costs like energy, water, phones and internet, security, waste management, pest control, payroll, and more, Recession Resister is confident they can give local businesses the bargaining power and cost savings of a big enterprise. And, if they don’t save money for a business, they won’t charge for their services.

Their spokesperson added, “The goal of every business is to take in more money than you spend. We reduce your costs automatically so you can focus your time and your funds on ways to generate revenue. Let us save you money while you focus your energy on generating more money. It’s a win-win.”

