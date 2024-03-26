Cost Optimization Tool For Logistics Company Financial Sustainability Updated

Recession Resister announces its updated utility bill auditing service, helping logistics companies promote financial optimization and sustainability.

The update brings to the logistics sector a simple and cost-efficient tool designed to lower monthly utility expenses and reduce energy consumption for improved financial sustainability.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

While many commercial entities realized an upswing in business activities as of Q3, 2023, geo-political unrest and increasing fuel prices continue to impact profitability in the logistics sector. Recession Resister's bill auditing and energy-saving technologies help logistics companies reduce financial waste for enhanced profitability and sustainability.

“Many businesses are overpaying for utilities and other services they use every day. Many are also neglecting energy optimization efficiencies that can cut CO2 emissions while substantially lowering their monthly costs,” says a Recession Resister spokesperson. “With our Bill Saver smart technology and Energy Efficiency program, logistics companies in particular stand to improve cost-efficiencies significantly for a monthly financial injection that would otherwise be lost to outdated operations.”

Recession Resister’s cost-cutting services work to lower commercial utility bills as well as telecommunications rates, costs associated with water/sewer services, and refuse management. Recession Resister also offers a bill negotiation service that can lower inflated utility and telecom rates and an auto energy-switching service that connects logistics companies with the most cost-efficient provider without interrupting the gas, electric, or solar power they receive.

The company's Energy Efficiency program is aimed at reducing consumption by introducing technologies engineered to optimize HVAC and walk-in or reach-in cooler and freezer performance. By installing the IntelliHVAC or IntelliPTAC energy-saving technologies, companies can reduce their costs by between 10 - 30 percent.

In addition, Recession Resister’s bill auditing technology can analyze years’ worth of paid utility invoices to uncover errors, compensate clients, and ensure future billing is not only error-free, but also free of embedded fees.

In alignment with their mission to cut commercial operating costs, Recession Resister does not charge upfront fees. Instead, clients pay 50 percent of the savings resulting from their services.

By adopting the latest in technology-enabled cost-cutting strategies, logistics companies struggling with uncontrollable external challenges can now keep their internal overhead costs to a minimum.

Learn more at https://recessionresister.com

