Costa Paradise: Gold Crown Capital Unveils Premier Luxury Condos in Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Gold Crown Capital is excited to announce the presale launch of Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates, the newest premier luxury villas in the vibrant coastal town of Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Starting at just $369,000, these exquisite developments redefine the meaning of luxury living in paradise.

—

A Tropical Haven: Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates

Located in the stunning landscapes of Tamarindo, Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates offer an unparalleled living experience. With their modern architecture, open-concept living spaces, and eco-friendly features, these developments are designed to cater to the diverse needs of families, retirees, and investors alike.

Costa Turquesa

Luxury Redefined : Enjoy gourmet kitchens, private pools, and stunning tropical views.

: Enjoy gourmet kitchens, private pools, and stunning tropical views. Modern Living : Open-concept designs with luxurious decor and high-end finishes.

: Open-concept designs with luxurious decor and high-end finishes. Community Amenities: Private gated community, and beautifully landscaped surroundings.



Selvamar estate

Eco-Conscious Design : Sustainable materials and a unique blend of modern design and natural beauty.

: Sustainable materials and a unique blend of modern design and natural beauty. Tranquil Living : Surrounded by lush greenery, offering a serene and peaceful environment.

: Surrounded by lush greenery, offering a serene and peaceful environment. Luxury Finishes: High-end finishes and eco-friendly features that promote sustainable living.



They Are Perfect for Families and Community-Oriented

Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates are ideal for families looking to start a new chapter in a safe and secure environment. With gated communities and a range of community activities, these developments offer a vibrant and inclusive lifestyle.

For those looking to start a family, a retirement oasis or anyone seeking a secure investment, Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates have it all. The gated communities ensure potential investors and their families are in a safe and serene environment.

These Projects Are Poised To Be An Investor’s Dream

For those looking to make a smart investment, Costa Rica's thriving real estate market offers excellent returns. Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates present a unique opportunity to invest in luxury properties at an unbeatable price point.

Costa Rica's real estate sector has been experiencing a remarkable boom in recent years, presenting investors with exceptional opportunities to generate substantial returns. The country's thriving economy, political stability, and natural beauty have made it an increasingly attractive destination for both domestic and international buyers.

Properties in desirable locations, such as the picturesque coastal regions like Tamarindo, have seen significant appreciation in value. Savvy investors have capitalized on this trend, leveraging the strong demand and limited supply to achieve impressive investment yields.

Furthermore, the Costa Rican government's efforts to promote sustainable development and eco-tourism have further bolstered the appeal of the real estate market. Investments in luxury resorts, vacation homes, and rental properties catering to the growing tourism industry have become particularly lucrative.

Unbeatable Location and Lifestyle

Located in the heart of Tamarindo, Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates provide exclusive access to local beaches, dining options, and attractions. Every day feels like a vacation with amenities such as private pools, gourmet kitchens, and breathtaking tropical views.

Anyone will experience the ultimate lifestyle with their private getaway, a cutting-edge living space, and a vibrant community. They will have the luxury of enjoying massages on Tamarindo Beach or savouring local gourmet dining options.

Meet the Team Behind the Vision

Gold Crown Capital, led by Danny Vinckier and Hugh Hamilton, brings over 30 years of project management and construction experience to these outstanding projects. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating luxurious living spaces, Gold Crown Capital is dedicated to making anyone’s dream of owning a piece of paradise a reality.

When asked, Hugh Hamilton, the project manager has this to say about investing in the two projects:

"With over 30 years of experience in project management, commercial construction, and home building across North America, I felt it was time for our team to expand our expertise to the rest of the world.

These villa communities, Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates are a testament to our passion, experience, and love for this industry. We feel honoured to share these exceptional developments with the Costa Rican community and the world."

Danny Vinckier believes this is indeed a paradise and he encourages intending investors to quickly take advantage of the presale slots at very competitive prices:

"With Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates, we are offering an incredible opportunity to own a piece of paradise in Costa Rica. These villa communities are designed to blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surroundings, providing an affordable way to experience the best of what this breathtaking region has to offer.

Our goal is to make it possible for more people to enjoy the unique lifestyle that comes with owning a home in such a stunning and serene environment, without the high cost typically associated with such locations.”

Gold Crown Capital

With over 30 years of project management and construction experience, Gold Crown Capital is ready to provide its team's expertise to prospective buyers with these two outstanding projects, Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates. These prices are available for a limited time during the presale period. Properties in this area have historically sold within 1-3 months. Consider exploring the opportunity to find your ideal home in Costa Paradise!

Act Now and Secure a Spot

The presale slots for Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates are now open, offering an incredible opportunity to own a luxury villa in one of Costa Rica's most sought-after locations. With prices starting at just $369,000, these units are expected to sell quickly.

Contact Information

For more information about Costa Turquesa and Selvamar Estates, or to schedule a private consultation, please contact:



Contact Info:

Name: Danny Vinckier

Email: Send Email

Organization: Gold Crown Capital

Phone: +50671405962

Website: https://goldcrowncapital.ca/



Release ID: 89141087

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.