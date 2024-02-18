CoSupport AI Achieved the Patent for Its Customer Support Solutions That Innovate Business Operations

CoSupport AI, the company that develops AI solutions for customer support, received a patent for a multi-model message generation architecture in January 2024. The patent was issued in the U.S. by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

CoSupport AI team received the patent for the innovative approach to a message generation architecture – a framework designed to generate text messages automatically.

What This Patent Brings to Customer Support Teams

The technology was developed as an AI solution for customer support and already exists in the core company product – CoSupport Agent.

The innovative heart of this technology, granted by a patent US11823031B1, lies in its unique approach to client request differentiation that makes it possible to reduce response time and provide relevant and context-oriented answers. By categorizing requests into three distinct types, the system activates relevant actions and allocates appropriate resources.

Simple queries are quickly resolved using knowledge bases, bypassing the need for complex model engagement. Complex requests activate AI for detailed, context-rich responses. Technical issues are managed separately, optimizing resources for faster resolution.

This strategic approach to categorizing queries highlights CoSupport AI's dedication to delivering fast, accurate, and affordable customer services, transforming response times to just milliseconds.



Roman Lutsyshyn, a CEO of CoSupport AI and a patent inventor, expresses his enthusiasm for the invention of the AI solution for customer support agents: "Receiving this patent is a major milestone, epitomizing our commitment to pioneering AI solutions in customer support. Our patented technology lays a robust foundation, pivotal for creating AI solutions that deliver speed and precision of responses in customer support, as well as cost-efficiency of AI implementation.”

What Business Will Get From This Advantage Patented AI Technology

AI solutions, while technically advanced, vary in terms of speed and contextual accuracy, and often necessitate substantial investment due to their complexity and computational demands. This impacts the cost-effectiveness of AI-driven customer support systems. CoSupport AI distinguishes itself with its patented technology, offering high performance and security while maintaining moderate costs.

The CoSupport Agent features a patented architecture that enables it to respond to individual queries in milliseconds, significantly faster than ChatGPT's response time of 2-3 seconds. For conversations within message threads, it reacts in under 5 seconds, a notable improvement over ChatGPT's 15-second response time.

The high precision of the CoSupport Agent is another key advantage. It is trained on specialized datasets that are focused on specific company products and services. This training approach ensures that the system has a deeper understanding of conversation contexts, enabling it to provide precise responses. This specificity sets it apart from the broader capabilities of large language models (LLMs).

Furthermore, CoSupport AI's cost-effectiveness is a major benefit. Unlike the resource-heavy requirements of LLMs, CoSupport AI utilizes smaller models that are more economical to maintain. The pricing is transparent and straightforward, with customers paying once for a ready-to-use AI product, avoiding the complex pricing structures often associated with larger AI platforms.

Data security is another area where CoSupport Agent excels. By training on anonymized client data and not requiring access to external databases, it greatly reduces data vulnerability. This approach minimizes the risk of personal data leakage, a common concern with typical LLM-based systems.

Daria Leshchenko, CoSupport AI’s cofounder, CEO of SupportYourApp, a female founder in Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders 200 list, reflects on the company's prospects: "Being granted this patent is just the beginning of our exciting business journey. It inspires us to keep innovating and developing solutions that leverage our unique approach. This patent is more than a recognition; it's a commitment to our clients and a promise of continual innovation in the realm of AI-powered customer support.”

About CoSupport AI

CoSupport AI is a software development company with a highly focused approach to creating AI-based Copilot solutions for Customer Support, offering comprehensive insights that drive business growth.



The company was created in 2020 by Roman Lutsyshyn, who had dedicated a few years to studying and researching in the machine learning field before starting his own business. Three years of practice and research resulted in two major advancements.

In the fall of 2023, the team introduced the beta version of the constellation of AI solutions for customer support; by the beginning of 2024, there were three products in the company’s portfolio. In January 2024, the company was granted the patent US11823031B1 for its innovative approach to a message-generation architecture.

Company HQ – Los Angeles, CA, US.



