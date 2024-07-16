CoSupport AI Wins AI World Series Award for Customer Support Innovations

—

CoSupport AI, a company that bases its AI-driven solutions on the response acceleration architecture patented by United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), was honored with the AI World Series Award in May 2024. This award is the logical outcome of three years of research and practice in the field of AI and NLP, as well as the company's leadership in the market of AI solutions for customer support.

The event brought together over 100 participants from 22 countries. The community of experts in the AI field was presented by more than 250 event participants, and an equivalent number o If participants attended the event online.

The presented case study which won the award showed a 68% rise in the number of tickets processed and a 70% increase in ticket resolution time — results that received positive feedback from the client and of which the team is genuinely proud.



Innovative Technology and Patented AI Architecture as CoSupport AI’s Success Driver

The success of the company is due to its direct work with AI: training neural networks from scratch and adapting them to customer support tasks. This approach is fundamentally different from other companies that build applications solely on pre-existing LLMs available through APIs.

One of the approaches that makes the company's solutions distinctive is based on CoSupport AI’s patented technology. Due to this technology, one of the company’s key solutions, CoSupport Agent, provides 3x faster response compared to ChatGPT.

Moreover, CoSupport AI’s solutions provides not only faster, but more precise responses, which is a critical criterion for customer support oriented AI applications.

The separate encoding model for Smart Embedding. It’s the mechanism of data “translation” from a human to the LLM language and back. This process is built and supervised by CoSupport AI’s ML engineers that ensure perfect match between what a user asks and what the AI-powered assistant answers.



Distinctive semantic similarity metric. It’s a benchmark that is used to calculate the word's potential proximity in a response. CoSupport AI’s application of this metric provides answers that are highly relevant to requests.



Distinctive approach to querying the vector database. The system sends queries that ensure the retrieval of data most relevant to the request.

Some of CoSupport AI’s innovations are related to data security, which is the cornerstone of the quality of AI-powered solutions.



The Triangle of AI Solutions for a 360-Degree Business Overview

CoSupport AI’s suite of solutions distinctive the ability to cover the most business needs related not only to customer support but also to the strategic vision and decision-making. CoSupport AI’s portfolio includes three AI solutions, each designed to help businesses maintain a leading edge in the market.



CoSupport Agent is an AI assistant for customer support agents that provides response suggestions based on conversations. The solution uses conversations for AI model training, focused on the particular company’s products and services.



CoSupport Customer is an AI assistant that provides up to 100% automation of responses by being integrated with communication channels, such as website, e-mail, Slack, social media, and app chats. The AI assistant leaves room for human supervision by escalating the certain types of questions to human agents.



CoSupport BI — an AI business analyst that provides businesses with invaluable insights, including recommendations, analytical conclusions and new content, which are based on a company’s data sources. The solution integrates with business messengers, such as Slack or Microsoft Teams and can be used in different business domains, including customer support, marketing, sales, HR, logistics, finance and more.

CEO of CoSupport AI Roman Lutsyshyn –



"CoSupport AI takes a distinct approach to customer support solutions. We seamlessly combine time-tested methodologies with cutting-edge AI features, creating a powerful synergy that drives results. Our solid focus on both innovation and reliability means you can expect solutions that are not only effective today but will continue to evolve and exceed your expectations tomorrow."



About CoSupport AI

CoSupport AI is a software development company with a laser-sharp focus on creating AI Copilots for Customer Support. The company was created in 2020 by Roman Lutsyshyn, who had dedicated a few years to studying and researching in the machine learning field before starting his own business. Three years of practice and research resulted in two major advancements.

In the fall of 2023, the team introduced the beta version of the constellation of AI solutions for customer support; by the beginning of 2024, there were three products in the company’s portfolio. In January 2024, the company was granted the patent US11823031B1 for its innovative approach to a message-generation architecture.

CoSupport AI provides a comprehensive 360° solution to customer support tasks. Its patented architecture makes it possible to provide quick response times, high precision of the responses, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced data security in customer service.

