Couples Cruise Benefits: Margaritaville at Sea Has the Perfect Packages for a Romantic Getaway

A short cruise may be just the vacation a couple has been looking for. Margaritaville at Sea offers packages with a great combination of relaxation and activity, perfect for couples looking for a romantic getaway.

—

A short cruise can be a surprisingly effective getaway for couples. With around-the-clock activities, and the ability to take quiet moments alone, couples can tune out the hustle of daily life and re-focus on each other. Margaritaville at Sea offers a three-day, two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to the island of Grand Bahama that provides couples with plenty of opportunities to create new unforgettable memories. Whether a first-time trip together, or a 40th anniversary celebration, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship is an easy-to-book micro-vacation, with packages perfect for every romantic getaway.





Alongside exclusive add-ons like the Paradise Package, designed to level up a luxury escape, and the Solo License To Chill Package for those who prefer traveling alone, Margaritaville at Sea offers the License To Chill - for 2. This package is tailor-made for reducing logistical headaches and inspiring more moments of relaxation and joy together. From the moment couples enter their stateroom, they’re greeted by a bottle of sparkling wine and a fruit basket alongside cozy Margaritaville at Sea branded bathrobes. The romantic ambiance is followed up with a chef’s selection of confections delivered right to the room on day 2. The room itself is also spacious and comfortable, affording couples a place to relax and unwind in privacy.

Romantic Dining Options

Selecting the right package can answer questions about where to eat with exclusive and exciting dining options. With the License to Chill option, sparkling wine is also provided for breakfast both mornings at the JWB Prime Steakhouse. An evening seat at JWB can be competitive, but couples who pre-purchase the package can return to the steakhouse for an upscale dinner, where they will find reservations under their name. On an alternative evening, they also receive special seating for two at Fins Dining Room, where choosing the Black Forest Cake for dessert is highly encouraged. Those looking for a more fun and casual date night may find that the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill or Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria hits the right chord, and with the Port of Indecision Buffet ready for hungry guests at any time, mornings can be reserved for staying in bed for those who enjoy taking their time waking up.

Activities & Entertainment

A romantic getaway doesn’t need much more than time relaxing by an adult’s only pool surrounded by sunshine, a great selection of drinks, and the calming sounds of the ocean. However, more adventurous can explore Grand Bahama Island or spend the day at one of the two partner luxury resorts enjoying white-sand beaches, volleyball, and swim-up drinks alongside a lazy river. Packages are also available for heart-racing water-sports and ocean escapades, where intrepid guests can swim alongside unique marine life, including the famous Bahamian swimming pigs.

Back on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, couples can join a sophisticated wine tasting for two, or couple's massage and steam bath at the full-service St. Elsewhere Spa and Salon, where an expert staff utilizes unique techniques to help guests achieve a deeper state of relaxation. To cap off the day, fun and vibrant entertainment can also be found across the ship. From the one-of-a-kind musical odyssey, Tales From Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show, to lounges and decks full of talented musicians, to the Stars on the Water Theater and Bar, couples will find endless opportunities to dance, laugh and sing along, together.

For couples on vacation, the only thing better than time together is time together without stress. This is what a Margaritaville at Sea package such as The License to Chill offers. Between an abundance of pre-planned romantic activities, reservations to the ship’s finest restaurants and amenities, express check-in and express disembarkation at port, Wi-Fi access, and priority luggage delivery, couples spend less time making decisions and more time enjoying each other’s company. A voyage on Margaritaville at Sea is affordable, convenient, and rich with romantic and exciting moments.



Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Mitchell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Cambridge Global

Phone: 404-955-7133

Website: https://margaritavilleatsea.com/



Release ID: 89081746

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.