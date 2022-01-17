Couples Get Relationship Help from Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Get help from Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis for relationship counseling, premarital counseling, and couple therapy. They get couples back on track to a happy relationship.

—

Get help from Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis for relationship counseling, premarital counseling, and couple therapy. They get couples back on track to a happy relationship with Gottman Method Couple Therapy or Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT). Get the best of both worlds. Couples who are looking toward marriage can get help making their relationship strong with Prepare/Enrich or SYMBIS premarital counseling!

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis is a private therapy practice in Columbus, Ohio. They serve clients in person in their office in Upper Arlington and serve clients all over Ohio via telehealth using video conferencing. Owner Yvonne Judge is a Marriage and Family Therapist who is trained in many couple and relationship counseling and therapy methods. She uses Gottman Method Couple Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) with couples and tailors the relationship counseling to meet their needs. She states, "I feel it is best to work with the strengths of the couple and change my methods to suit their personality instead of trying to stuff them into a box where they don't fit so that I feel comfortable." Yvonne Judge has a master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and is working on her Ph.D. in the field. She enjoys researching couple counseling topics and is looking at Emotionally Focused Therapy as a dissertation topic.

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis also provide premarital counseling, using multiple methods depending on the needs of the client. These methods include the popular Prepare/Enrich and SYMBIS methods. Both faith-based and traditional premarital counseling is available. This type of counseling helps a couple to prepare for a long, happy relationship by understanding each other's expectations, wants, and needs. Research shows that couples who go through premarital counseling are less likely to divorce than those who do not.

If you are looking for help with your relationship, Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis can provide you with the tools you need to repair your relationship. We offer couple counseling, premarital counseling, and relationship therapy services that use Gottman Method Couple Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT). Get started on the path to a healthy, happy relationship today!

Contact Info:

Name: Yvonne Judge

Email: Send Email

Organization: Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Website: https://columbustherapyandhypnosis.com

Video URL: https://youtu.be/ypP4IVmDJ5w

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/couples-get-relationship-help-from-columbus-therapy-and-hypnosis/89060197

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89060197