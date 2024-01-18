Couples Intensive Retreats & Counseling Launched by Relationship Explorations

Dr. Lin Jovanovic in Grass Valley, California is introducing a novel couples counseling service.

Dr. Lin Jovanovic of Relationship Explorations has announced couples intensive counseling and retreats, available to clients nationwide.

More details can be found at https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/intensive-couples-session

Designed to help couples preserve marriage and repair trust, the new couples intensive sessions can be conducted in three or six-hour blocks. The focus is on building a safe and loving connection that fosters personal growth and positive change.

“With an approach called Memory Reconsolidation, you’ll practice changing the way you react to certain events and begin to establish new ways of responding,” explained Dr. Jovanovic. “We will address recurring issues or life changes with a focus on communication, in safely discussing wants and desires, and understanding and accepting yourself and your partner,” she added.

The new three-hour sessions can help couples who need to find a way to better manage conflict. Dr. Jovanovic focuses on improving communication, helping partners heal their relationship and rediscover love.

For those who need to work out more complex issues, Dr. Jovanovic now provides two-day six-hour intensives. During these retreats, the doctor works with couples on identifying the underlying causes of common disagreements and fights.

As part of the new intensive counseling service, Dr. Jovanovic prepares personalized reports with specific recommendations and resources to help couples move forward in their relationship using the skills they learned during sessions.

Further, during scheduled follow-up appointments, Dr. Jovanovic will teach couples how to avoid falling back into old patterns and, instead, apply their new skills in case conflicts occur.

“When you practice these skills in real time and experience the changes, you’ll start to see that there is a way out of the same old patterns,” said Dr. Lin Jovanovic. “You will feel safer and more seen, and be more connected to your partner.”

With the latest announcement, Dr. Lin Jovanovic is offering couples a new and faster approach to repairing relationships and building trust. A licensed psychologist with over three decades of experience, Dr. Jovanovic is certified in Discernment Counseling with DRI Alliance for Marriage and Divorce Professionals.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/what-is-a-couples-intensive-retreat-could-it-be-right-for-you

