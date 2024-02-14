CouponzGuru Triumph: Local Deals to Global Savings – A Phenomenal Journey Unveiled.

E-commerce market revenue is estimated to be at $3,647.00bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% from 2024-2028 and reach $5,307.00 bn at the end of 2028. It is also believed that globally the number of individuals using the eCommerce market will reach 4.5bn users by 2028.

Based on the statistics, we know that e-commerce is a massive spending avenue and this calls for a system that can help people save some percentage of their total spending on various e-commerce platforms. This is where coupon aggregators like CouponzGuru come into the picture. Such aggregators feature promo codes, discount deals, and promotional offers for a range of marketplaces, regional & international brands, and other e-commerce stores.

CouponzGuru is an Indian bootstrapped start-up that makes online shopping very cost-effective for its customers. The concept of CouponzGuru was envisioned by Mr. Vikash Khetan (the founder of CouponzGuru) in 2011 when he was still working with an IT firm. CouponzGuru had a humble beginning on 26th April, 2011 and since then this brand has only risen the success ladder, to become a global name in the online coupons & deals world.

CouponzGuru’s Journey from Local to Global

The Founder

Mr. Vikash Khetan, after completing his engineering, worked with an IT firm for 2 years; this, however, was not how he envisaged his life. He wanted to do more and be more and this thought took shape when a personal incident in Mr. Khetan’s life, sparked the thought of being an entrepreneur. Mr. Khetan was trying to book a flight but was dismayed by the exorbitant price charged by the flights and the fact that there were not many options to get some discount on the flight bookings.

This led to the birth of CouponzGuru; this was a company that going to offer discounts & coupon codes on an array of online transactions. Mr. Vikash Khetan started the company with a meager Rs. 25000/- amount and remains a bootstrapped company. Over the years, the founder has ensured that people get acquainted with the benefits of coupons & deals; this is one of the reasons people approach online shopping with a positive mindset.

The Start of the Journey

India is a diverse market with differential spending habits and a flair to adapt to digital advancements. In the last decade, the Indian economy has seen a shift towards the digital world and CouponzGuru grabbed the opportunity of providing a platform to people where they could get promo codes and discounts for various online platforms. With time, CouponzGuru became a name synonymous with promotion offers, discount deals & coupon codes. At present, CouponzGuru works with 3000+ brands and is always on the lookout for adding more brands to its website. The company has achieved a remarkable annual turnover of 10 million.

Business Strategies

Initially, the company followed a very simple strategy of partnering with a wide array of e-commerce platforms & brands that were working in different sections like travel, fashion, mobiles, electronics, food, groceries, etc. One can find discount offers and promo codes for globally acclaimed brands, regional brands, niche sector brands, and known retails, at CouponzGuru. This website has a user-friendly interface where one can effortlessly find a coupon code & a discount deal.

CouponzGuru not only helped its consumers but also different merchants by providing avenues to get a newer customer base; creating an overall win-win situation.

Venturing Overseas

After establishing itself nationally, it was time to move outside of India and expand to countries that provided the same business opportunities as the home country; Singapore was identified as the very first market for international expansion.

After establishing itself in Singapore, CouponzGuru ventured to other growing markets like Malaysia, the Philippines, UAE, and the USA. As per the regional demands, the coupon aggregator tailored the offerings to suit the needs of the local inhabitants of the specific country. This strategy ensured CouponzGuru’s success even in foreign lands.

Overcoming Challenges

Every expansion came with its own set of challenges in the form of tough competition from existing established players, new market dynamics, and compliance rules of different countries. Another great challenge in front of CouponzGuru was establishing trust with its customer base outside India. By incorporating the right set of strategies and launching culturally relevant marketing strategies, the company was able to overcome different challenges. The company channeled its resources into engaging with the local customer base of every country and gained their trust; in the long run, this resulted in a loyal customer base for CouponzGuru, overseas.

Technical Advancements

The company understood that to handle a larger audience base, it needed to continuously invest in upgrading the technology. Apart from that, the company also used data analytics to find the spending patterns of different regions so that customized & personalized deals could be offered to its customer base. With time, even the website underwent a lot of refinement so that it can provide a great shopping experience to its customers across the globe.

To conclude, it would not be wrong to say that the credit for CouponzGuru becoming a global brand from a local player, goes to the long-term vision of the founder, early adaptation to technological advancements, and strategic plan executions carried on by the dedicated team of CouponzGuru. This company proved that by grit & determination, there is nothing that one cannot achieve.

The company has plans to explore newer opportunities in the form of newer markets; CouponzGuru is a classic example of how a company rooted in its origin can become a global phenomenon one day.

