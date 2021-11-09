Courtyard by Marriott Debuts in Phuket, the Pearl of the Andaman, with the Opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

PHUKET, Thailand, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of its newest hotel on the tropical island of Phuket, Thailand. Located in the heart of Phuket's old town, the 248-room Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is set to provide a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for guests as they explore the rich culture and heritage of southern Thailand.



L-R: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town Exterior; Hotel Lobby; Deluxe King Room

"We are excited to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Thailand's most famous resort destination with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, Marriott International. "The opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town marks Marriott International's 46th property in Thailand and further compliments our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination."

Located approximately 40 minutes away from Phuket International Airport by car, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is easily accessible from other regional and international destinations. The hotel is perfectly positioned in the historical center of this charming provincial capital, allowing travelers to explore authentic local markets, such as the Sunday Walking Street Market and Chillva Market, as well as museums and temples that reflect the island's classical Sino-Portuguese and Peranakan heritage. Guests can discover the best that Phuket has to offer from nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Those looking to experience Phuket's picturesque beaches can visit the popular Patong Beach and Kata Beach, both within less than half an hour's drive from the hotel.

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, the new hotel's decor also incorporates elements of traditional Thai arts and crafts, creating a connection to the local community. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town features 248 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, including two 140-square-meter Presidential Suites, which are fully equipped with an array of amenities including flat-screen televisions, a comfortable work desk and high-speed internet access. The separate living area with a window side lounger in each suite provides guests a perfect spot to recline, relax and enjoy the view.

Committed to suit the palate of its global guests, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant Krua Talad Yai offers authentic southern Thai cuisine and popular international dishes. The Talung Lounge provides guests a space to indulge in the finest coffee with freshly baked cakes and confectionaries, and lastly Kolae Pool Bar is the ideal place for guests to unwind and relax over cocktails and light bites.

Other leisure amenities at the hotel include the Kid's Club, a dynamic space for family travelers to create new memories. For travelers looking to stay fit while on the road, the hotel's fitness center and outdoor swimming pool are readily available for a swim or quick workout. The hotel also offers extensive facilities for meetings, business conferences and social events. The versatile event space includes a 660-square-meter pillarless Grand Ballroom and several flexible function spaces that are perfect for corporate and social gatherings.

"Beach lovers have always been drawn to Phuket's tropical shores, but the renowned 'Pearl of the Andaman' has so much more to offer than just sun, sea and sand. Phuket Town is a melting pot of Asian heritage, and guests can soak up the diverse spirit of the island through its art, architecture, customs and cuisine. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town will blend this timeless culture with modern, forward-thinking hospitality to create truly memorable guest experiences in a unique setting," said Pamela Ong, Hotel Manager for Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is certified under the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration Plus (SHA+) program, which ensures that at least 70% of its staff members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that it can welcome international travelers, without the need to quarantine, under the "Phuket Sandbox" program. The hotel will also uphold the highest levels of health and safety standards under Marriott International's "Commitment to Clean" program, which is redefining hygiene protocols in all areas in hotels and resorts around the world.

For more information about Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, or to make a booking, please visit www.courtyardphukettown.com.

