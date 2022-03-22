COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT NORTH PATTAYA OPENS ITS DOORS AT THAILAND'S DYNAMIC EASTERN SEABOARD

PATTAYA, Thailand, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the trailblazing brand with the largest global footprint of Hotels within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of its newest hotel in the popular leisure destination, Pattaya in Thailand. Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is set to welcome guests in comfort and style with inviting spaces, thoughtful amenities and technology catering to the needs of next-gen business and leisure travelers.



Courtyard By Marriott North Pattaya Facade; Guestroom; Outdoor Pool

Located a few minutes away from the Wongamat Beach in Naklua, North Pattaya, the new hotel is only two hours' drive from Bangkok and 1.5 hours from Suvarnabhumi Airport, making it easily accessible for local and international guests alike. Guests staying at Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya can enjoy many of the local attractions in the city, from world-class water parks and retail malls, including Terminal 21 and Central Festival, to cultural sites such as the Sanctuary of Truth and floating market, championship golf courses, beautiful beaches and Pattaya's famous Walking Street.

"It gives me great pleasure to unveil the newest addition to the Courtyard by Marriott brand portfolio in Thailand. Designed to provide guests with everything they need to move forward, Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is the ideal choice for trailblazing business and leisure travelers," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. "Our Select Services portfolio is driving momentum for growth in the region with an exciting pipeline. With international borders opening, we look forward to welcoming international travelers with expanded travel choices and diversified experiences."

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, the new hotel's decor also incorporates elements and patterns of the sand and beach, creating a connection to the local community. Guests can choose from 233 contemporary rooms and suites, ranging from the 28-square metre Superior Rooms and Premier Rooms, to the larger 37-square metre Deluxe Rooms, spacious 41-square metre Deluxe Suites and premium 44-square metre Courtyard Suites, which are equipped with comfortable bedding, ergonomic workspaces, LCD TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi and spacious marble bathrooms with rain showers to ensure peaceful and productive stays. The guestrooms also feature the brand signature window side lounger, providing guests a perfect spot to recline, relax and enjoy the view.

Dining options at the hotel include Café 22, the all-day dining venue that serves a wide selection of local and seasonal cuisine along with international favorites in a vibrant ambiance with open kitchens. This is the perfect place to kickstart the day with an energizing buffet breakfast, grab light bites and healthy snacks throughout the day, and enjoy memorable evening meals. The poolside Surf Bar is a great spot to enjoy refreshing drinks whilst gazing out over Pattaya's skyline. The Spart's Bar where guests can relax and unwind over crafted cocktails, cold-brew coffee, and more by an expert mixologist and barista.

When visitors are not working or exploring the area's many local attractions, they can work out at the 24/7 Fitness Center, with its state-of-the-art equipment, changing rooms and showers, or soak up the sun at the inviting rooftop pool, while children are kept fully engaged and entertained at the Kid's Club, with its indoor and outdoor play zones.

For business travelers and meeting planners, Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya's Grand Ballroom can host exceptional events. This impressive 230-square meter, pillar-free function room can host mid-sized meetings or social occasions, or be divided into two smaller spaces for more intimate events. The foyer also provides a great option for coffee breaks and cocktail receptions.

"Pattaya is a great destinations and has a lot to offer to every kind of travelers, from business travelers visiting the vibrant business parks of the Eastern Seaboard to couples seeking a spot of beachfront relaxation, and families or friends planning an energizing break with plenty of activities. We look forward to welcoming travelers to Pattaya and extending to them the same amazing levels of service excellence and great hospitality that our guests have come to expect from Courtyard hotels across the world," said Shashank Singha , General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya.

Guests can rest assured that Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya upholds the highest health and safety standards under Marriott International's global "Commitment to Clean". It has also been certified by the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration Extra Plus (SHA++) program.

Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya becomes the third Courtyard branded hotel in Thailand, joining the popular Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok and the recently-opened Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town. For more information about Courtyard by Marriott, please visit courtyard.marriott.com.

ABOUT COUTYARD BY MARRIOTT NORTH PATTAYA

Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is perfectly positioned in a quiet spot close to Wongamat Beach in Naklua, North Pattaya, surrounded by local attractions, restaurants, bars and retail malls yet only two hours' drive from Bangkok and 1.5 hours from Suvarnabhumi Airport. This contemporary hotel features 233 modern rooms and suites, a fitness center, kid's club, rooftop pool, pool bar, all-day restaurant and lobby lounge. Meeting planners can also host exceptional events in the flexible Grand Ballroom. Please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pyxnp-courtyard-north-pattaya.