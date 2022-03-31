—

Tess Mann, owner of Couture by Tess Bridal boutique in Cookeville, Tennessee, is announcing a new fashion partnership with “Say Yes to the Dress” star and fashion designer, Randy Fenoli, after the two were introduced at the March 2022 National Bridal Market Chicago. Randy Fenoli’s latest collection is called Deepest Devotion and is scheduled to become available at Couture by Tess Bridal by October of 2022. As a bridal fashion designer herself, Mann only carries the most exquisite labels in her store that meet the highest of design standards. Brides-to-be can now find the Randy Fenoli label and shop with Mann and her white-glove service bridal consultants at this Tennessee location.



Rаndу Fеnоlі іѕ аn Аmеrісаn tеlеvіѕіоn рrеѕеntеr whо іѕ fаmоuѕ fоr ѕtаrrіng іn hіѕ ТV ѕhоws “Ѕау Yеѕ tо thе Drеѕѕ,” “Big Bliss, “Randy Knows Best” and “Randy to the Rescue.” Не is also rесоgnіzеd as a fashion designer for his own namesake’s wedding dress label. Не hаѕ hеlреd thоuѕаndѕ оf brіdеѕ tо ѕеlесt thеіr реrfесt wеddіng drеѕѕ аnd hаѕ аlѕо drеѕѕеd mаnу fаmоuѕ реорlе. Ніѕ TV ѕhоws garner mіllіоnѕ оf vіеwѕ аnd are vеrу ѕuссеѕѕful. Viewers can catch his brоаdсаѕts оn thе ТLС channel and select streaming services.



“We are so excited to have the one-and-only Randy Fenoli with ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ bridal designs coming to Cookeville, Tennessee. We love Randy’s dresses,“ said Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.



“I just showed my newest bridal collection called Deepest Devotion. She [Tess Mann] just picked up my collection. As a bride you should be excited. Hopefully you'll come see Tess and she can find your perfect dream dress…hopefully it will be one of mine! If you’re a bride in Cookeville, Tennessee or anywhere near Tennessee or if you want to fly into Tennessee, come see her,” says Randy Fenoli regarding the new fashion partnership.



About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the owner of bridal store, Couture by Tess Bridal, and designs her own line of gowns under the same name. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2012. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.



About Us: Meredith Corning PR is a US-based boutique PR agency representing fashion, wedding, hospitality and lifestyle brands and law firms.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Meredith Corning PR

Website: https://meredithcorningpr.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/oIIx6gMgWrc

Release ID: 89072341