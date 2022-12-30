Couture by Tess Bridal Ends 2022 in the Cookeville Hall of Fame with the Best of Cookeville Award

The Cookeville Award Program honors Couture by Tess Bridal with the Best of Cookeville in Bridal Shops Award for the eighth year in a row earning a place in the Cookeville Business Hall of Fame.

The Cookeville Award Program selected Couture by Tess Bridal for the 2022 Best of Cookeville Award in the Bridal Shop category for eight years in a row and now qualifies for the 2022 Cookeville Business Hall of Fame. The Cookeville Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Cookeville, Tennessee area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



“Each year, the Cookeville Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Cookeville area a great place to live, work and play,” says Evelyn Morris with the Cookeville Awards Program. “Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Cookeville Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Cookeville Award Program and data provided by third parties. ”



“Couture By Tess is pleased to announce that we have once again been selected as the recipient of the Best of Cookeville Award in the Bridal Shop category for 2022. This is a prestigious award that puts us in the Cookeville Business Hall of Fame, as we have won it eight years running,” says Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.



The Cookeville Awards program is an active member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Dun & Bradstreet-listed as stated on their website.



About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.





About Us: Couture by Tess Bridal is a luxury couture bridal store in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Couture by Tess Bridal

Website: https://www.couturebytessbridal.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/cWwGAs2XlAQ

Release ID: 89087320

