Couture by Tess Bridal is Gifting a Wedding Dress to One Lucky Bride

Couture by Tess Bridal is honoring USA first responders and active female military this year for its annual Memorial Day drawing for which one lucky bride will win a dream wedding dress valued at $4,000 or less from the Tess Mann Haute Couture or Couture by Tess brands.



Participants may enter the Memorial Day drawing between February 14, 2023 through May 24, 2023. Entrants must have a wedding date between January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024. Brides can fill out a form on the Couture by Tess Bridal website to complete entry here:



https://www.couturebytessbridal.com/dress-give-a-way-entry



The winner will also receive a free piece of jewelry from the Amotostyle and Wanderlust Girls collaboration collection. The winner can choose between a silver-plated brass or gold-plated brass cuff bracelet called the AS X WLG Shield Cuff. Description of this piece is as follows:



The shield-inspired cuff was born from the notion of the need for our daily armor as women taking on the world one day and one small step at a time. Its sleek and sexy vibe communicates a clear confidence of strength and position without sacrificing its femininity.



“Interested brides-to-be can learn more and enter by filling out the entry form on the Couture by Tess Bridal website. Rules and requirements are found on the entry form. Please note, we do require that the winner grants permission to our team for use of their wedding photos for publicity, publication submissions, press releases and social media use, which should be discussed with their photographer prior to entry into the drawing,” says fashion designer, Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.



Rules of the contest

Must be a USA resident.

Couture by Tess Bridal must have full permission from the winner’s wedding photographer for use of wedding photos for promotional purposes including, but not limited to social media, publication, advertising and other marketing materials at Couture by Tess Bridal’s discretion. A signed form from the photographer granting permission must be signed within 2 weeks of the announcement of the winner. If the form is not received by the 2-week deadline, a new winner will be drawn.

There will only be 1 winner selected. In same-sex couples, only 1 winner will be selected.

The winning bride will be able to choose any original design by fashion designer and owner of Couture by Tess Bridal, Tess Mann, that is valued at $4,000 or less. This offer excludes sale dresses. Dresses in the collection with a value greater than $4,000 may be chosen with the winner receiving a $4,000 credit toward that dress. If the winning bride chooses a dress valued over $4,000, she can use the credit and pay the remaining balance.

Must be a first responder or active female military. Winner will be validated by their employer.

First responders and active female military are classified as:

Female law enforcement officers - local, state and federal. Security guards are excluded from participating. Female paramedics Female EMTs Active female military Female firefighters Emergency room nurses Emergency room physicians





About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.





About Us: Couture by Tess Bridal is a bridal store based in Cookeville, Tennessee owned by fashion designer, Tess Mann, and carrying luxury couture labels and hard-to-find designs.

