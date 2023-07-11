Couture by Tess Bridal Participates in Fashion Show at Leeric Lodge and Resort on Center Hill Lake

The Couture by Tess Bridal team brought the latest bridal fashions to Middle Tennessee Bridal Show & Market on Center Hill Lake.

—

Couture by Tess Bridal recently partnered with Leeric Lodge and Resort on Center Hill Lake to showcase the latest bridal fashion trends in a stylish fashion show. The fashion show was hosted in the Leeric Lodge and Resort’s first ever Middle Tennessee Bridal Show and Market that took place on June 4, 2023. There were wedding vendors in all categories and activities in the local market. Entertainment included swag bags, free giveaways, and a bridal fashion show featuring dresses from Couture by Tess.



Leeric Lodge and Resort on Center Hill Lake is a wedding venue which provided a scenic backdrop for the fashion show. Center Hill Lake is a beautiful reservoir located in the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee. It is nestled amidst the scenic Upper Cumberland Mountains, offering visitors a picturesque setting and a variety of recreational opportunities. Center Hill Lake is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The Upper Cumberland Mountains boast stunning natural beauty, with rolling hills, deep valleys, and dense forests. The area is known for its vibrant fall foliage, offering breathtaking autumn views. Visitors can explore numerous scenic overlooks, hiking trails, and waterfalls, such as Burgess Falls, which cascades 136 feet into the Falling Water River. The combination of the stunning Center Hill Lake, the rugged beauty of the Upper Cumberland Mountains, and the abundance of outdoor activities make this area a popular destination for engaged couples seeking a peaceful retreat in Tennessee.



“We enjoyed participating in the recent fashion show at Leeric Lodge and Resort on Center Hill Lake. The show was well-organized and our team had the opportunity to meet so many lovely brides-to-be. Our bridal team chose several popular wedding gown styles available at our store to showcase,” says Tess Mann, owner at Couture by Tess Bridal.



“This will now be an annual event at Leeric Lodge and will be even bigger and better next year,” says McKenzie Ihrie with Leeric Lodge and Resort on Center Hill Lake.



Please see a list below of all local wedding vendors that participated in the Middle Tennessee Bridal Show and Market:



Thank you to Hayley Martin Photography for providing the photo included in this press release.



Couture by Tess Bridal Bio: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.





About Us: Couture by Tess Bridal is a bridal fashion retail store located in Cookeville, Tennessee.

