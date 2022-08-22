Couture by Tess Team Slated for National Bridal Market Chicago Summer 2022

—

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, and her team are preparing to showcase at the National Bridal Market Chicago on August 28-30, 2022 at theMART in Chicago, Illinois. The latest collections and styles will be on display at Mann’s space inside booth #2073. The Couture by Tess team has planned an elaborate facade for their space’s setup similar to a mini-boutique complete with walls and plexi-glass door entrance. Once inside, buyers and fashion guests alike will have access to view these two unique levels of Tess Mann trademark designs, couture and haute couture, up close and personal.



Upon gown design submission to the executive staff at National Bridal Market Chicago, Mann’s designs were accepted to showcase the latest styles on the runway show scheduled for Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the event that evening. The goal of this endeavor for the labels is to connect with 5-8 luxury bridal gown stores for placement. Mann is strategically interested in placing her line in bridal boutiques located in major metropolitan cities such as New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles among others. Buyers at the National Bridal Market Chicago that connect with Tess Mann’s label will be extended an excellent introductory buyer’s offer. This offer includes a 5% discount if 5 dresses are ordered and 5% discount for 10 dresses ordered plus free shipping, which is truly a gift once retailers recognize the weight of these extravagant dresses. Import fees are also included making this an amazing opportunity for a few discerning, hand-selected and lucky bridal gown stores.



“The National Bridal Market Chicago is the first choice for bridal designers in the USA. Centrally located in the United States, it is the perfect forum for bridal shop owners and merchandise purchasing agents to travel to, meet and examine bridal collections from all over the world. The event attracts a huge number of international designers as well as USA-based designers. The market staff properly vets all designers wishing to present their label in order to make sure the caliber of the bridal product is up to par with the discerning taste of bridal shops known to frequent the event. I jumped at the chance to launch my couture and haute couture collections in Chicago as well as present my collection for USA-based bridal shops to view and fall in love with our latest designs. We are thrilled to announce we will be one of the featured designers in the fashion show to take place Sunday, August 28, 2022,“ said Tess Mann, lead designer and owner of the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture labels.



Fashion Community Commentary



“We were honored to attend the Couture by Tess fashion show in Nashville, Tennessee recently and were truly stunned by the variety of gowns that came down the catwalk. Nods to different decades kept the crowd at the edge of their seats. We personally fell for some statement sleeves and one silky gown with an ever-flowing cape back. Look out Music City, Nashville might become Couture City thanks to creatives like Tess Mann,” says Abigail and Emily Bache, fashion bloggers at Wanderlust Girls and creators of A M A T O S T Y L E.



“Tess’s designs are truly one of a kind. The gown quality is unmatched and her style is so unique. Not for the cookie cutter bride,” says Bridgette Martin, owner and model scout for Premiere Model Management.





SHOW LOCATION, DATES & HOURS



Location: theMART, Chicago

August 28-30th, 2022

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.





Full List of Designers/National Bridal Market Chicago August 2022

(via www.nationalbridalmarket.com/august-2022-designers)



A

Aaron Michael

Advance Packaging/The Garment Bag Company

Alana Rose Bridal / Athena Prom

ALETA

Alexander by Daymor

Alyce Paris

Amalee Accessories

AMARRA

NEW! Angeo Bridal

Anne Barge

Anny Lin Bridal

Ansonia Bridal Veils / Elena Designs

ARIA /Oliver Martino

Ariamo Fashion Group

Ariel J Bridal

Ariel Taub

Ashley & Justin

ASHLEYlauren

Ashely Nicole Designs

Athena Prom

Ava Presley



B

Badgley Mischka Bridal Footwear

BBL Systems and Solutions

BB TAYLOR

Beker Fashions

Bel Aire Bridal

Bliss Bridal

Blush Group

Bridal Collective

Bridal Provisions by Carrafina

BridalKare Gown Preservation

BridalLive

British Bridal Wholesale



C

Calla Blanche

CAPRI SPOSA

Carrafina

Casablanca Bridal

Cecilia Couture

Chic Nostalgia

Clarisse

Colby John

Colors Dress

Coterie White

Couture by Tess

Cristal D’or

Cristiano Lucci



D

Dave and Johnny

De Blossom Collection

Demetrios

Design by Conception

Dominiss

Dovita

DS Bridal



E

Elena Morar

Elisabetta Polignano

Elissar Bridal

Elizabeth Lee

elly haute couture

Emily Shalant

enVogue Bridal Accessories

EP Stars

Erica Koesler Wedding Accessories

ESME Private Label

Evelyn Bridal



F

Faviana

Feriani Couture

Ferreiera del Melo CA LD

Feya Bridal

Fiore Couture



G

Geno’s Formal Wear

Georgina Rose

Great Lakes Wedding Gown Specialists



H

Halima Grine

Hannah Hill Bridal

Hangers Direct

Hayley Paige Bridesmaids

Heirloom Bridal Company



I

Icon by Alexander



J

J L Johnson Bridals

Jadore Evening

Janique NYC

Jasmine Bridal

Jasz Couture

Jaxie Bridal

Jenny Yoo

Jessica Couture

Jessica McClintock by Clarisse

Jimme Huang

Jim’s Formal Wear

John Paul Ataker

Johnathan Kayne

Jovani

Julie Vino

Justina McCaffrey

Jessica McClintock by Clarisse



K

Kanali K

Kennect

Kenneth Winston

Kitty Chen Couture



L

L’amour by Calla Blanche

La Femme

La Perle by Calla Blanche

La Premiere x Dimitrius DALIA 2023

La Premiere x Idan Cohen 2023

La Premiere x J'Aton 2022

La Premiere x 2023SS Couture

La Premiere x 2023FW LUXE

La Premiere x 2023SS White

Landa Designs

LARA

Lasting Memories / ESME

Lazaro Bridesmaids

Lee Roski Ltd

Lis Simon

Lore Fashions

Lotus Threads

Lucci Lu/ Abby Paris / Abby Lane Bridal

Lux and Love



M

Mac Duggal

Madame Burcu

Madi Lane Bridal / Evie Young

Maggie Sottero Designs﻿

Maria Anette

Marionat The Bridal Veil Company

Maritza Bridal Veils

Michela Elite

Michela Ferriero

Mikaella Bridal

Miss Allaneous

MNM Couture

Modeca

Mommy & Me by Mac Duggal

Mon Cheri

Monica Loretti

Monsolo Couture

Moonlight Val Stefani

MS Moda



N

National Bridal Retailers Association

Nicole Bakti

NEW! Nicole Milano

Nina Canacci

NEW!! Novia by Julio Designs

NOVIAS



O

Oliver Martino / ARIA

Oksana Muhka



P

Paloma Blanca

PARIS by Debra Moreland

Paul Rehki | 9117

Peanut Butter Collection

Pollardi Fashion Group

Poppy Bridal Software

Portia & Scarlett

Premium Bridal Factory

Primavera Couture



R

Ragazza Fashion

Randy Fenoli

Renee Grace

Ricca Sposa

RITA MODE MADE BY ITALY

Robert Bullock Bride / Augusta Jones



S

Sarah Alouache

Sassy South

Sherri Hill

Silver Moon Collections

Sophia and Camilla Bridal

Sophia Thomas Designs

Stella Couture

Sydney’s Closet

SYVO



T

Tania Olsen Designs

Tarik Ediz

Terani Couture

Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman

The Modest Bridal Collection by Barbie

Ti Adora by Allison Webb

Ti Adoro Jewelry

Tip Top Kids

Tommaso Cardullo by Galizia

Twilight Designs



V

Van Der Velde

Vanitas

Veil Trends / J-Picone, REVEL by Veil Trends

Vera Wang Bride

Victor Harper Private Label

Via Della Spiga Milano

VOWS



W

Watters /WTOO/Willowby/by Watters

Wedding Gown Preservation Group

White Gem Design

WW Displays Inc.



Y

Yoobtape

Yumi Katsura



Z

Zakaa Couture



Photo by Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films.

About Us: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, in addition to being the owner of a brick-and-mortar bridal gown boutique in Cookeville, Tennessee called Couture by Tess Bridal.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Meredith Corning PR

Website: https://meredithcorningpr.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/yZyr3uCASSI

Release ID: 89080498

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.