Couture by Tess Team Slated for National Bridal Market Chicago Summer 2022

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, and her team are preparing to showcase at the National Bridal Market Chicago on August 28-30, 2022 at theMART in Chicago, Illinois. The latest collections and styles will be on display at Mann’s space inside booth #2073. The Couture by Tess team has planned an elaborate facade for their space’s setup similar to a mini-boutique complete with walls and plexi-glass door entrance. Once inside, buyers and fashion guests alike will have access to view these two unique levels of Tess Mann trademark designs, couture and haute couture, up close and personal.
Upon gown design submission to the executive staff at National Bridal Market Chicago, Mann’s designs were accepted to showcase the latest styles on the runway show scheduled for Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the event that evening. The goal of this endeavor for the labels is to connect with 5-8 luxury bridal gown stores for placement. Mann is strategically interested in placing her line in bridal boutiques located in major metropolitan cities such as New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles among others. Buyers at the National Bridal Market Chicago that connect with Tess Mann’s label will be extended an excellent introductory buyer’s offer. This offer includes a 5% discount if 5 dresses are ordered and 5% discount for 10 dresses ordered plus free shipping, which is truly a gift once retailers recognize the weight of these extravagant dresses. Import fees are also included making this an amazing opportunity for a few discerning, hand-selected and lucky bridal gown stores.
“The National Bridal Market Chicago is the first choice for bridal designers in the USA. Centrally located in the United States, it is the perfect forum for bridal shop owners and merchandise purchasing agents to travel to, meet and examine bridal collections from all over the world. The event attracts a huge number of international designers as well as USA-based designers. The market staff properly vets all designers wishing to present their label in order to make sure the caliber of the bridal product is up to par with the discerning taste of bridal shops known to frequent the event. I jumped at the chance to launch my couture and haute couture collections in Chicago as well as present my collection for USA-based bridal shops to view and fall in love with our latest designs. We are thrilled to announce we will be one of the featured designers in the fashion show to take place Sunday, August 28, 2022,“ said Tess Mann, lead designer and owner of the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture labels.
Fashion Community Commentary
“We were honored to attend the Couture by Tess fashion show in Nashville, Tennessee recently and were truly stunned by the variety of gowns that came down the catwalk. Nods to different decades kept the crowd at the edge of their seats. We personally fell for some statement sleeves and one silky gown with an ever-flowing cape back. Look out Music City, Nashville might become Couture City thanks to creatives like Tess Mann,” says Abigail and Emily Bache, fashion bloggers at Wanderlust Girls and creators of A M A T O S T Y L E.
“Tess’s designs are truly one of a kind. The gown quality is unmatched and her style is so unique. Not for the cookie cutter bride,” says Bridgette Martin, owner and model scout for Premiere Model Management.
SHOW LOCATION, DATES & HOURS
Location: theMART, Chicago
August 28-30th, 2022
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Photo by Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films.
About Us: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, in addition to being the owner of a brick-and-mortar bridal gown boutique in Cookeville, Tennessee called Couture by Tess Bridal.
