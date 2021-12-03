COVER Corp. Announces Opening of Online hololive production's OFFICIAL SHOP on Tokopedia

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVER Corp. has announced the grand opening of online hololive production's OFFICIAL SHOP on Tokopedia, the most visited local e-commerce website in Indonesia.

Image:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106909/202111304139/_prw_PI1fl_cdW8W33X.png

Logo1:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106909/202111304139/_prw_PI2fl_TPLM4L05.png

The new hololive production OFFICIAL SHOP on Tokopedia offers a wide range of VTuber merchandise from hololive production, a virtual talent agency comprising Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, owned by COVER.

Shop the latest merchandise, including hololive's summer festival x atre Akihabara Commemorative collection, which was only available at atre Akihabara, Tokyo, for a limited period from August 1, 2021.

With hololive production OFFICAL SHOP on Tokopedia, the company aims to bring genuine licensed products to its fans in Southeast Asia. Visitors can now purchase COVER's merchandise at the same price as in Japan. Tokopedia's exclusive merchandise is also on its way. So, stay tuned for the latest news and updates which will be on the official website.

hololive production OFFICIAL SHOP on Tokopedia

URL: https://www.tokopedia.com/hololivepro

hololive production

Logo2:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106909/202111304139/_prw_PI3fl_8j7IG60W.png

hololive production is a VTuber agency which consists of talent groups such as "hololive" (female VTuber group), "Holostars" (male VTuber group) and music label "INNK MUSIC (INoNaKa MUSIC)," who are performing live streams and uploading videos on platforms such as YouTube. hololive production specializes in utilization of complex 2D and 3D character model designs in commentaries and live streams.

hololive Indonesia

Logo3:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106909/202111304139/_prw_PI4fl_E54nTnQq.png

hololive Indonesia is a VTuber group who is performing live streams and uploading videos that are aimed towards an Indonesian-speaking viewer base.

hololive Indonesia official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/hololive_Id

official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/hololive_Id hololive Indonesia official Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Hololive-Indonesia-108806367277672/

official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Hololive-Indonesia-108806367277672/ hololive Indonesia official YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfrWoRGlawPQDQxxeIDRP0Q

COVER Corp.

COVER Corp. is a startup company in the content creation and technology industries. Its vision is to utilize its VR/AR technology to create new culture of virtual talent who can be widely accepted in the global market.

URL: http://cover-corp.com