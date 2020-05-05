Coverys Completes Full Suite Transition to Software-as-a-Service in Just Ten Months

Boston, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverys, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, has made a significant step in their digital transformation, migrating its existing on-premises deployment of the Duck Creek Suite, in production since 2015, to Duck Creek OnDemand. The carrier cited continuous currency and reduced IT workloads as key factors in their decision to move to SaaS, a process that took just ten months despite the inherent complexity of MPL carriers’ operations. With this across-the-board transition to Duck Creek OnDemand, Coverys can now enjoy the many advantages of SaaS core systems, including scalability, easy integrations with third-party solutions, and security – a critical consideration for MPL carriers due to the sensitive nature of their insureds’ data. This move sends a strong message that carriers increasingly accept SaaS as the future of P&C insurance, and the speed of this implementation shows just how frictionless the transition to SaaS can be for even the most complex insurance businesses.

“Duck Creek’s offerings are strategically aligned with our digital transformation efforts, and moving our core applications to the cloud was the logical next step to modernizing our operations,” said Eric Crockett, Sr. VP of IT at Coverys. “Duck Creek OnDemand gives us the capabilities we need to quickly move from concept, development, and implementation to go-live production. That we were able to make the move so quickly was a fantastic outcome.”

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s end-to-end SaaS solution, providing all services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry—one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it, and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

“Today’s carriers need the speed and flexibility of low-code product configuration and the scalability of SaaS,” said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Duck Creek. “In a rapidly-changing market, the insurers who succeed are the ones that can quickly and easily introduce and modify innovative products, and Coverys has taken the right step in that direction by rapidly executing this major step in their digital transformation.”

About Coverys

Coverys is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance for medical practitioners and health systems. Coverys provides a full range of healthcare liability insurance options, advanced risk analytics, and best-in-class risk mitigation and education resources to help clients anticipate, identify, and manage risk to reduce errors and improve outcomes. Learn more at www.coverys.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

