Covington, LA Channel Letter Sign & LED Display Installation Services Expanded

Lightning Quick Signs (228-467-1718) has expanded its sign and digital LED display installation services for clients in Covington, LA and the surrounding areas.

Following the announcement, more Covington businesses can now get high-quality indoor and outdoor signs designed to attract customers, share personalized promotions and messages, and increase the overall aesthetic of their establishments.

Despite advances in technology, signs (both textured and digital) remain one of the most effective ways for small and large businesses to stand out. With its sign and digital LED display installation services, Lightning Quick Signs aims to help more businesses unlock the many benefits that indoor and outdoor signage can provide.

“Nothing screams professionalism better than a sign or digital LED display design that captivates attention and leaves a memorable impression,” explained a spokesperson for the company. “Among the various elements of business aesthetics, signs and displays take the lead, bridging the gap between robust branding and architectural harmony.”

In terms of physical and textured signs, Lightning Quick Signs offers a wide variety for clients to choose from. Their most popular options include pylon and wall signs, monument signs, building signs, and large-scale banners. They also install lit channel and dimension lettering for clients who are looking for something with a bit more depth and style.

Regarding their digital LED displays, the choices are just as numerous; from time and temperature signs to gas station displays and menu boards, clients have several different options to consider.

“Lightning Quick Signs recently provided me with a new sign for my flower shop and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” said a satisfied client. “I was originally going to go with a vinyl sign but after showing me some examples of digital versions I soon changed my mind. Now I have everyone asking me who installed it, which is a testament to their quality of work.”

About Lightning Quick Signs

Lightning Quick Signs has been providing clients with professional graphics, design, and signage services since 1996. In addition to Covington, the company also serves Hammond, Slidell, and several other neighboring communities.

