Coway Announces Grammy-nominated BTS as New Brand Ambassador

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2021 -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," has named Big Hit Entertainment's Grammy-nominated group BTS as the new global brand ambassador.



BTS, the Global Brand Ambassador of Coway

"2021 is a crucial year for Coway to expand our brand presence as the global leader of the environmental home appliance industry. We're delighted to appoint BTS as our global ambassador. We're ready to strengthen our global presence through exciting digital marketing projects that'll reach a larger consumer base," said Mani Shim, the Head of Marketing at Coway.

Both Coway and Big Hit Entertainment are global entities in their own right, making this a powerful collaboration. Coway, the market leader in environmental home appliances in South Korea, is expanding its businesses to global market. Big Hit Entertainment is the global entertainment company behind the global superstars BTS, as well as other global acts including 'TXT(TOMORROW X TOGETHER).'

Coway's appointment of BTS, a group renowned for appealing to a diverse audience from all around the world, will help the company reach and appeal to a wider target. While Coway is already globally recognized, BTS's stardom will allow the company to expand its international presence, reach new consumers, and increase brand awareness.

BTS will be the global brand ambassador representing both the corporate image and the products such as water purifiers, air purifiers, and mattresses. Promotional videos for Coway's innovative products starring BTS will roll out on digital platforms later this month.

In addition to BTS, the company also has future plans of collaborating with Big Hit artists in various marketing projects.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, and China, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/