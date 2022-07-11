Coway Announces Their First Amazon Australia Prime Day Sale

SYDNEY, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, South Korea's home health company and world-leading air purifier brand Coway announces their first Amazon Prime Day sale in Australia. To introduce themselves to the Australian market, the brand will offer their largest-ever discounts during the 48-hour spotlight deal, including savings on the best-selling Airmega Mighty air purifier (also known as AP-1512HH) and the triple design award-winning Airmega 150.



Coway Airmega 150

This year's Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday the 12th and Wednesday the 13th of July. With cold, damp weather on our doorsteps, we're all spending a lot of time at home these days. Now is the ideal time to try out an air purifier and feel the difference it makes to the indoor air quality. What's more, this is the first time Coway has offered such a huge discount on its top-rated Coway Airmega to Aussie shoppers since recently launching on Amazon Australia.

For Prime Day, Coway is offering up to 30% off their most popular and best-selling air purifier – the Coway Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH) along with Airmega 150.

Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH) is a powerful air purifier covering rooms up to 109m2, including the bedroom, living room and small enterprises. It removes particles of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergens, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air using a powerful HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System. The system is made up of a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and GreenHEPA™ filter, proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

Wirecutter has awarded Airmega Mighty the Top Pick in The New York Times' consumer report for 8 years. The review site runs its own real-life product testing with over 45 air purifiers. The Airmega Mighty has been awarded as the "Overall Best Pick" since 2015 and has been rated as the "Best-Performing", "Most Durable" and "Most Economical" air purifier. A consumer favourite for years, it boasts more than 14,300 five-star reviews on Amazon USA.

Airmega 150 is Coway's latest air purifier, perfect for bedrooms. It received three of the world's most prestigious design awards: the iF Design Award (Germany), Good Design Award (Japan) and IDEA Award (USA). Its unique sliding pre-filter makes regular filter cleaning more convenient, maximising the life of the main GreenHEPA™ filter.

"The Best Life Solution Company", Coway has been a pioneer and a global leader in the Indoor Air Quality(IAQ) market with the world's top-tier R&D and production capabilities. Coway has Asia's largest air, water and home health R&D, holding over 5,000 intellectual properties and patents.

Over decades of research, Coway has developed multiple industry-leading technologies such as the HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System. The system is applied to wide range of Coway Airmega air purifiers, including the iconic Airmega Mighty and the Airmega 150, 300, and 400. The aerodynamics were specifically designed to push and pull air more efficiently and the layers of filters clean over 99.999% of particles down to 0.01 micrometer size, letting consumers significantly lower threats from allergens, bacteria, fine dust, mould, pollen, germs and viruses.

Coway Airmega air purifiers are available now at the Coway Amazon Store.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.