Coway to Pioneer Smart Home Innovation at CES 2022

- Coway to present its vision for a better life through environmental home appliance innovations at CES 2022 and an online virtual experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," today announced it will showcase its latest environmental home appliance innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022. Coway invites CES 2022 attendees to the Venetian Expo, booth #52509, in Las Vegas. Audiences can also visit the virtual 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site' and explore its innovations from the comforts of their home.



Coway Booth at CES 2022

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is the world's most influential annual tech trade show where exhibitors unveil their latest innovations to the public.

Under the theme We innovate for your better life, Coway is sharing its vision for homes of the future and how next-generation technologies add more convenience to people's everyday lives. To offer a glimpse into the future of home technology, Coway will display its innovative water purifiers, air purifiers, and mattresses that elevate how we live.

The exhibition will feature four main zones, 'Smart Sleep Solution,' 'Noble,' 'Icon,' and 'Airmega.' Each of these will showcase how Coway's innovative technologies redefine mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets.

Those not in attendance can experience the CES Coway Booth at the 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site'. The digital platform will feature exhibited products, Coway X BTS content, and provide access to on-site events. For press, business partners, and visitors, pre-registration for booth tours and meetings is available.

A Coway official said, "It's an honor to bring our latest smart home innovations, born from 32 years of water, air, and design expertise, to CES 2022. We hope these will give an insight into the potential of how Coway's life solutions can shape our future everyday lives."

WHERE: Venetian Expo Booth #52509, and online at 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site'

PRESS KIT: Coway Press Kit

Coway first participated at CES in 2006. Following the introduction of many revolutionary smart products and services, including the Smart Window, Robot Air Purifier, voice-controlled air purifier 'Airmega,' Clothing Purifier, and Water Induction and Dishwasher, Coway has been recognized for its technological and design innovation.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.