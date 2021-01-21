Coway Wins the CES Innovation Award for Six Consecutive Years

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., a leading environmental home appliances company, announced today that Coway's air purifier (AP-1019D) received CES® 2021 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Coway has been recognized for its innovative technology and design, winning the CES Innovation Award for six years in a row since its first participation in the CES in 2016.



CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree 'Coway AP-1019D'

The CES Innovation Awards program, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products after a thorough review by industry experts based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

This year, Coway's air purifier (AP-1019D) received CES® 2021 Innovation Awards in the Home Appliances category. This marks the sixth consecutive year where Coway has won the CES Innovation Award with its outstanding products. Coway's product leadership has previously been recognized in the Home Appliance category with the award honorees spanning from an air purifier, water purifier, dress care system, and more.

Coway AP-1019D, the award honoree, empowers consumers to customize purifying patterns by choosing from four customized air filters – Fine dust filter, Yellow dust filter, Formaldehyde filter, and Plus deodorization filter. The feature has been developed to reflect diverse living factors and fit consumers' needs.

Coway AP-1019D boasts a sophisticated design that blends naturally into space as it adopts proportions found in furniture design and a height that best suits the consumer lifestyle. Utilizing fabric and wood-like materials, the product stands out from existing air purifiers aesthetically. The magnetic front cover also makes it an iconic interior product as it offers an opportunity for personal adornment.

"The CES Innovation Awards acknowledge the most innovative technology and we are honored to be the Honoree for six consecutive years," said Hyun Joo Song, Head of Product Innovation Center at Coway. "Coway will continue bringing meaningful experience for our consumers with our products, and strengthen the global competitiveness."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidet. Since our founding, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer services. We have proven our dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled competitiveness in market share, exceeding customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. We keep innovating by diversifying product lines and by accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the U.S., Thailand, and China, based on business success in Korea. For more, please visit http://www.coway.com/

Related Links :

http://www.coway.com