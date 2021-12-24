Coworking article takes a closer look at the coolest offices in the world and how their architecture affects the overall satisfaction of employees and the appeal it has for prospective talent acquisition.

—

The article includes several interesting pieces of information. One, in particular, is how much the environment matters to employees and the impact it has on their productivity. This should be of particular interest to entrepreneurs, freelancers and corporations because of how apparent having a positive culture is for the success of a modern business. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

'The world of business is an ever-changing one. With the rise of technology, there has been a push for office spaces to be more conducive to creativity and innovation. The competition for talent has never been higher, so companies are doing everything they can to attract top performers. One way that many employers have found success in recruiting employees is by providing them with an attractive work environment that meets their needs both at work and outside of it.'

In discussing the article's creation, Forrest Vetter-Wilson, consultant at WorkAway Offices said:

"Gone are the days where office cubicles were all that was needed to keep productivity flowing. In the modern age, voices are heard across the globe with online employment review sites such as glassdoor. Competition for hiring the most talented employees is huge. Having a positive office space work environment and providing employee benefits is a necessity to meet the basic requirements to even compete in hiring talent. "

