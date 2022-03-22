Coworking Guide Provides Key Findings on How to Succeed in coworking in 2022

—

WorkAway Offices has published its latest article covering finding success in coworking in 2022 for businesses.

The article includes several interesting pieces of information. One, in particular, is the comparison between working remotely, working from home, working from an office, and a hybrid option. This should be of particular interest to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporations due to the growing adoption of working from home business models and the undeniable desire most individuals have for more flexibility in today’s employment field. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘One way that business owners choose to address the drawbacks of working from home and working from an office is by using a hybrid model. This involves working part of the time from an office, and the other part from home or another coworking space.’

In discussing the article's creation, Forrest Vetter-Wilson, consultant at WorkAway Offices said:

"As today’s workforce demands equal rights for an at-home and work-life balance, businesses are looking for ways to accommodate the workforce desires, and the hybrid coworking model discussed in this article sheds light on one of the most, if not the most popular model being adopted by businesses today."

WorkAway Offices now welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article, as they are intent on getting real perspectives from entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporations on their thoughts on finding success in coworking in 2022.

