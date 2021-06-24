CP Kelco Extends Distribution Relationship with Azelis in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced the extension of its distribution relationship with Azelis in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. CP Kelco's product range is a significant addition to Azelis' portfolio and the new distribution agreement marks an important milestone in the strong and continuously developing collaboration between both companies globally.

Azelis' local sales coverage, proven growth track record and industry-dedicated laboratory network, all steered by regionally based teams, position Azelis as a distributor of choice for CP Kelco to enhance business activities in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Azelis will distribute the complete range of CP Kelco's products, including GENU® Pectin, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum, GENU® Carrageenan, KELTROL® Xanthan Gum, CELLULON™ Fermentation-Derived Cellulose and, the newest addition, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Effective July 11th, in India, Azelis will cover the market of Food; in Malaysia, Food and Consumer & Industrial (C&I) ; and in Indonesia, C&I, in addition to the existing Food appointment. Effective August 1st, Azelis will cover C&I application segments in Thailand.

James Schkade, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial at CP Kelco cited, "CP Kelco sees tremendous opportunity around the world to create alliances that can build exceptional customer experiences. We are continuously looking at ways to collaborate with companies that not only support our culture of customer success, but also our ambitious growth goals. Expanding our alliance with Azelis in these countries is an exciting step forward."

Laurent Nataf, President and CEO of Asia Pacific at Azelis, added, "We are thrilled about this expansion of our appointment as a great recognition of the trust and confidence our valued principal CP Kelco puts into us. Our goal is to deliver from the start the very best service to existing and new customers while reducing complexity for CP Kelco."

CP Kelco will continue distributing its products in other market segments through the continuing relationships with the following companies.

In India , Signet Corporation will continue servicing CP Kelco products in the Pharmaceutical and Excipient markets, and Burzin & Leons will continue distributing the products in the Consumer and Industrial segments of the market.

, Signet Corporation will continue servicing CP Kelco products in the Pharmaceutical and Excipient markets, and Burzin & Leons will continue distributing the products in the Consumer and Industrial segments of the market. In Thailand , Winner Group will also continue representing CP Kelco in the Food and Nutrition segments.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,500 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.22 billion (2020).

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Gold rated since 2018, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1228763/CP_Kelco_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://cpkelco.com