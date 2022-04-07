CPA Australia: Technology a key to small business growth

Around one-third of Singapore's small businesses grew in 2021.

small businesses grew in 2021. Technology adoption was associated with small business growth.

Just over half of surveyed small businesses expect to grow in 2022.

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean small businesses which leverage technology are more likely to experience business growth, according to global professional accounting body CPA Australia.



Singapore summary from CPA Australia Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey 2021-22

Around one-third (36.4 per cent) of Singapore's small businesses grew in 2021, a slight increase from 35.5 per cent in 2020. This result was affected by COVID-19, increasing costs and challenging economic landscape.

Among businesses that grew, 58 per cent found their investment in technology last year made their business more profitable.

These are among the new findings from CPA Australia's annual survey of small business issues and sentiment across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore.

Over four in ten of Singapore small businesses surveyed reported that more than 10 per cent of their revenue came from online sales. It was also found that 58.1 per cent received more than 10 per cent of their sales through new payment technologies.

However, the survey found that one in five of Singapore's small businesses are still not using new digital payment options, while around a third did not earn any revenue from online sales.

According to the survey, the top four factors that had a positive influence on growing small businesses in Singapore were:

Customer loyalty

Improved business strategy

Technology

Cost control

Max Loh, CPA Australia's Divisional President for Singapore, said: "In an uncertain business environment, it's important for small businesses to focus on the fundamentals of a business – increasing value and satisfaction for the customer, while managing costs."

"An increased focus on technology is one way that small businesses can achieve long term growth. The Government has a number of grants available which businesses can access to assist with the costs of adopting technology, such as the SME Go Digital programme."

"Small businesses should continue to invest in technology to improve their ability to reach customers, improve customer satisfaction, and increase efficiency. This will drive their profitability higher."

As businesses invest more in technology, cybersecurity is an area that small businesses will be susceptible to. In the last six months, 34 per cent reviewed their business cybersecurity protection, while nearly three in ten expect to be cyber-attacked this year.

"Small businesses will not be spared from costly cyber-attacks and have to manage cyber risks to protect their operations and maintain their reputation," said Mr Loh.

The growth outlook for small businesses in Singapore remains cautious due to global political tensions, supply chain disruptions and rising costs. Just over half of businesses surveyed (53 per cent) expect their business to grow in the next 12 months.

CPA Australia recommends that Singapore's small businesses consider the following measures:

Focus on investing in technology to meet changing consumer behaviour

Utilise social media to learn more about potential customers

Tap into the generous relief measures and grants made available by the government

Invest in staff development that is focused on improving customer satisfaction and loyalty

Seek professional advice.

Click here for more findings from the CPA Australia Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey 2021-2022

About the survey

CPA Australia's annual Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey provides insights into the views of small businesses across the region and forms part of a longitudinal study that began in 2009. This survey sought views from a random sample of small business owners and managers from organisations with fewer than 20 employees. In total, we surveyed 4,252 small businesses in 11 markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mainland China, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. The survey was conducted between 22 November and 17 December 2021.

About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the largest professional accounting bodies in the world, with more than 170,000 members in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 8,600 members in Singapore. CPA Australia has been operating in Singapore since 1954 and opened our Singapore office in 1989. Our core services include education, training, technical support and advocacy. CPA Australia provides thought leadership on local, national and international issues affecting the accounting profession and public interest. We engage with governments, regulators and industries to advocate policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth and have positive business and public outcomes. Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au.