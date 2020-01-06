cPacket Networks Rounds Out Solution by Adding Packet-to-Flow Gateway, Extensible Storage, and Self-Encrypted Drives

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks , a leading provider of AIOps-ready network-aware application performance and security assurance, has launched the new cProbe® series appliance. cProbe is a purpose-built device designed to collect packet-data from the network, construct flow-data out of it, and export it in standard (NetFlow/IPFIX) format to be consumed by security and performance tools, flow collectors, and analytics applications. This enables network operators to monitor bandwidth identifying client devices, applications consuming most bandwidth, policy shaping, capacity planning, identifying throughput bottlenecks, containing shadow-IT, and using the data for security analysis. cProbe-V® provides the same capabilities in virtualized and multi-cloud environments.



“There are many applications across the enterprise IT and service providers that require flow-data for extended network visibility,” said Nadeem Zahid, VP of Product Management at cPacket Networks. “cPacket cProbe provides superior performance, better efficiency, and lower costs compared to mechanisms such as flow-export licenses with traditional packet brokers, which is expensive and does not scale.”

cPacket also adds the cPacket Extensible Storage (CES) capability to its existing cStor® series packet capture appliances. CES adds external storage capacity of up to 1.6 Petabytes for retaining packet data for compliance and security forensics; desired by financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries.

Additionally, cStor now offers a Self-Encrypted Drives (SED) option for storing the packet data in a secure manner.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket enables IT through network-aware application performance and security assurance across the distributed hybrid environment. Our AIOps-ready single-pane-of-glass analytics provide the deep network visibility required for today’s complex IT environments. With cPacket, you can efficiently manage, secure, and future-proof your network - enabling digital transformation. cPacket solutions are fully reliable, tightly integrated, and consistently simple. cPacket enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Our cutting-edge technology enables network, application, and security teams to proactively identify issues before negatively impacting the business. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, and increased operational efficiency.

