Crack Free No Popping/Twisting Chiropractor Alternative Pompano Beach, FL

EPIC Clinics recently announced the opening of its new center in Pompano Beach, Florida. This state-of-the-art clinic offers patients a crack-free, non-invasive, and pain-free alternative for chiropractic care, revolutionizing the industry with their Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Corrections (EPIC) technology.



EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach provides customized care for various conditions, including migraines, headaches, TMJ, back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and disc problems. Their team of specialists, led by Dr. Daniel Hulsey and Dr. Samantha Carney, are dedicated to addressing the unique needs of each patient and delivering measurable and dependable results.



EPIC's Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Corrections technology utilizes advanced percussive sound wave treatments, with coordinates gained from spinal engineering software accurate down to the 1/00th of a degree. By correcting the root cause of dysfunction, EPIC helps patients achieve optimal health and wellness.



"We believe in finding and correcting the actual cause of the problem, not just treating the symptoms," says Dr. Daniel Hulsey, a former U.S. Army Infantry Reconnaissance Sniper. "EPIC identifies and corrects dysfunctions of the nervous system, allowing the body to heal and function properly."



Dr. Samantha Carney, a graduate of Miami University, adds, "With EPIC's personalized care, patients experience relief without the need for cracking, popping, or twisting. We specialize in treating various conditions, such as back pain, neck strain, pinched nerves, and spinal decompression."



EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach is committed to providing accessible care to patients, offering evening hours and open weekends. The clinic welcomes emergency cases and ensures patients receive care in a comfortable and modern office setting. The positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied patients attest to the clinic's high level of care and dedication to patients' well-being. See another review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJy_fLeWozE



Dr. Hulsey and Dr. Carney bring their expertise and passion for chiropractic care to EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach. Dr. Hulsey, a former military personnel, found relief and healing through chiropractic care after sustaining injuries in Afghanistan. Dr. Carney, who suffered from chronic headaches, discovered the power of EPIC's method and pursued further studies in chiropractic neurology.



"At EPIC Clinics, we are dedicated to providing the best care possible to our patients," says Dr. Carney. "We have witnessed firsthand the life-changing effects of EPIC technology and are excited to bring this advanced chiropractic technique to Pompano Beach."



With the opening of their new location, EPIC Clinics continues to expand their mission of providing customized and effective care to patients. Those seeking a trusted chiropractor near Pompano Beach can rely on EPIC Clinics for the best care available.



For more information about EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach and their advanced chiropractic treatments, visit their website below. Here is another review -

About Us: EPIC Clinics, led by Dr. Daniel Hulsey and Dr. Samantha Carney, offers advanced chiropractic care utilizing patented Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Corrections (EPIC) technology. The clinic provides personalized, pain-free treatment for various conditions, with a commitment to accessibility and patient well-being. EPIC Clinics is dedicated to changing lives through innovative chiropractic techniques.

