Cradlepoint and Ericsson Network Slicing Proof-of-Concept Highlights How Acquisition Will Unlock 5G Capabilities for Enterprises

BOISE, Idaho and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today presented a proof-of-concept demonstration of enterprise 5G network slicing at its 2021 Global Partner Summit event. The demo, performed at Ericsson's Silicon Valley D-15 Labs, illustrates how 5G network slicing can protect business-critical application data from surrounding congestion while ensuring a steady throughput rate. This network slicing proof-of-concept is one of the first integrations of Ericsson technology with Cradlepoint 5G edge routers and highlights the acquisition's potential to unlock 5G capabilities for enterprises and help accelerate adoption.



Ericsson D-15 Labs

Cradlepoint performed the proof-of-concept at the Ericsson D-15 Labs, a state-of-the-art innovation center located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Inspired by Ericsson's first workshop on Drottninggatan 15 in Stockholm, D-15 allows customers and partners to collaborate with a dynamic ecosystem of experts and an ultra-low latency 5G-powered platform.

Enterprise 5G Network Slicing Proof-of-Concept

The lab testbed consists of a Cradlepoint R1900 5G Mobile Router, running in Standalone (SA) mode, connecting to an Ericsson 5G Core and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) with network slicing and Slice-Aware Quality of Service (QoS) configured. Several PCs running traffic-generator software emulate business-critical and best-effort data across a 5G connection while a mobile device injects congestion into the network. The demonstration shows the best-effort flows slowing to a crawl as the RAN and 5G connection becomes congested. In contrast, the business-critical data is protected and maintains a steady throughput rate.

"Demonstrating Ericsson network slicing technology working with a Cradlepoint 5G router to protect business-critical flows is incredibly important to accelerating enterprise adoption of 5G," said Marc Bresniker, vice president of product management at Cradlepoint. "With Ericsson, we're taking the first step in enabling this technology and bringing MPLS-like traffic management capabilities to 5G that enterprises will require as they cut-the-cord and shift more applications to Wireless WANs."

Why Network Slicing is Essential to Enterprise 5G Adoption

As enterprises embrace Wireless WAN and 5G as essential infrastructure for connecting fixed sites, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices, they need to support a mix of business-critical, lower-priority, and best-effort traffic over 5G. Additionally, they need to ensure that their critical applications are not affected by "noise neighbor" traffic on a shared 5G RAN. Ericsson's network-slicing technology, interoperating with Cradlepoint 5G routers, addresses both challenges and can ensure that business-critical application throughput is protected.

"We first started to develop network slicing technology with enterprise frontrunner partners here in D-15 a few years ago,” said Jan Söderström, head of Ericsson's Silicon Valley technology office. "Our goal was to present this innovation to the industry and share a glimpse of the future. It was radical but something which we did for the industry. Today I'm thrilled that – together with Cradlepoint – we have demonstrated how to protect business-critical enterprise application flows in the 5G mobile network with network slicing."

What to Expect Next

Cradlepoint is working with Ericsson to deliver integrated enterprise 5G network slicing functionality by the end of 2021. Additionally, as a prerequisite, communication service providers need to roll out 5G standalone (SA) mode, which is underway on various mobile networks around the world.

Learn More About Ericsson End-to-End 5G Network Slicing

As a leader in 5G networks technology, Ericsson brings the latest innovations in End-to-End 5G Network Slicing, partnering with global operators in various commercial and proof-of-concept trials across many industry segments. Ericsson's network slicing technology includes RAN, transport, core, Operations Support Systems (OSS), and Business Support Systems (BSS). The end-to-end approach delivers the automation and monetization capabilities to meet the needs of various use cases. Click here to learn more.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5e3253f-26aa-41cc-a4bc-3fc04e43e970