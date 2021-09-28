Cradlepoint Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Next Stage of Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the appointment of Nathan McGregor to the role of Senior Vice President Sales, Asia Pacific (APAC). Based in Sydney, Australia, Nathan will report to Mark Pugerude, Cradlepoint Chief Sales Officer for global sales. He will be responsible for all sales in the APAC region, including carrier and indirect partner sales.



Nathan has over 20 years’ of leadership experience in the telecommunications and IT industry working for prominent companies, including Cisco Meraki, Hitachi, and Juniper Networks. He has successfully led technology businesses across APAC delivering networking, IoT, and analytics solutions across all industries. Working closely with indirect channel and carrier partners, he has a strong track record in supporting customers success in the use of innovative technologies to drive business value.

“Nathan brings to Cradlepoint a wealth of APAC sales leadership and business development experience that spans multiple stages of company growth,” said Mark Pugerude, Chief Sales Officer, Cradlepoint. “He is the right person with the right experience to drive our next phase of growth across the Asia Pacific region, leveraging our recently appointed distributor and growing pool of partners.”

Nathan joins Cradlepoint from Cisco Meraki, where he spent more than two years as Australia and New Zealand Country Manager. He was previously Vice President Data Analytics and IoT, APAC at Hitachi Vantara, where he was responsible for driving the strategic and operational elements of APAC Sales and overall business operations for the Data Analytics business at Vantara. Prior to that, he was also Vice President, ANZ at Hitachi Vantara and spent nearly a decade at Juniper Systems in various roles, including Australia and New Zealand Managing Director. He also worked at Ericsson Australia and Alcatel Lucent.

"As the world begins its return to normal, businesses across the Asia Pacific region are poised to leverage the advantages of agility and reliability that only wireless WAN can deliver. I am thrilled to be leading Cradlepoint as a market leader and innovator in wireless WAN solutions for business,” said Nathan McGregor, Senior Vice President of APAC Sales at Cradlepoint. "In addition to providing businesses with industry leading 4G and 5G networking solutions, my goal is to ensure our partners and customers achieve an unfair advantage from our IT-centric cloud-managed and true zero-touch deployment capabilities."

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organisations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centres in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com





