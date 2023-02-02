Cradlepoint Expands 5G Portfolio with Innovative “Router-on-the-Roof” for Vehicles

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announces the R2100 Series 5G Ruggedised Router , adding to Cradlepoint’s growing 5G Wireless WAN portfolio. Built for vehicle and IoT networks, the sleek exterior-mounted solution provides mass transit, public safety, and other organisations that require a high-bandwidth IoT or mobile router with the latest cellular performance in a uniquely flexible and simplified form factor.



As in-vehicle applications have rapidly advanced, more use cases have emerged, along with diverse deployment requirements. Designed to be mounted on the rooftop of a vehicle or attached to IoT cabinet enclosures, the R2100 integrates the modem, antennas, and router into a single aerodynamic, IP67-rated casing that guards against weather, vibration, and shock. The R2100 is sold with or without Wi-Fi 6 and can be deployed as a self-contained router or to supplement an existing router as a 5G adapter. Key benefits include:

Simplified router installation: Since antenna cables are no longer needed, many vehicle installations will only require one power cable and a single small hole to the router on the roof. Organisations with large fleets can significantly reduce installation complexity and cost.



Customers can add 5G to a current installation by deploying the R2100 in Captive Modem mode as an adapter that is controlled by an attached Cradlepoint router. The NetCloud management system treats the R2100 as an internal modem; eliminating the need for a separate license (saving the customer money) Streamlined Wi-Fi addition: Similar to Cradlepoint’s unique Captive Modem capability, the R2100 Series can serve as an additional Wi-Fi source in captive mode to expand coverage for applications such as video offload, enhanced customer broadband, Computer Aided Dispatch connectivity while in the station, and more. Adding this Wi-Fi capability won’t incur an additional expense as all control and licensing is attributed to the incumbent router.



“Modern public safety operations leverage data to make operations safer and more effective, and the data demands in and around vehicles continue to grow,” said Ken Rehbehn, principal analyst at CritComm Insights. "Simplified integrated antenna form factors that bring high-performance 5G capabilities without running additional antenna cables will translate to reduced installation costs, faster installation, and improved radio performance."

“Organisations are entering the next phase of their transformations, extending their reach through vehicles that need reliable connectivity to access cloud-based applications,” said Donna Johnson, senior vice president of marketing at Cradlepoint. “The R2100 Series underscores how Cradlepoint is expanding the capabilities of today’s police, fire, EMS, and transit organisations, helping these agencies and first responders alike take advantage of 5G connectedness in a streamlined, more efficient way.”

The R2100 Series 5G Ruggedised Router is powered by Cradlepoint NetCloud, providing an enterprise-class, unified edge security solution for in-vehicle and IoT networks. For example, NetCloud gives vital public service agencies end-to-end encryption, industry-leading threat detection, and defence functionality to enable secure direct cloud and internet access for applications and IoT devices, with or without Wi-Fi. The R2100 can also support the NetCloud Exchange services which provide Zero Trust Network Access and 5G Optimised SD-WAN.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s R2100 Series 5G Ruggedised Router, please visit: https://cradlepoint.com/product/endpoints/r2100-series.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

