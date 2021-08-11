Cradlepoint Launches New Partner Portal to Optimise Customer Engagement and Deployment of 5G and Wireless WAN

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced Cradlepoint Cascade, a new engagement platform for Cradlepoint’s award-winning partner program. The platform offers channel partners a streamlined experience to roll-out and monetise Cradlepoint’s industry-leading solutions that will enable business customers to capitalise on the era of 5G and Wireless WAN.



Cascade offers members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program a sleek and simple platform that provides a single pane of glass experience for partners, along with an extensive collection of resources to help deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to customers. Capabilities of Cascade include:

Customer Insights and Management: Partners have full access to the data that matters, including details on exactly how many licenses each one of their customers has, how many are being used, and which ones are in or out of compliance. Partners also have full insight into exactly when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal.





Sales Support and Management: Users have access to resources that assist in the sales process, including product collateral, technical details, pricelists, key contacts, and the ability to register deals.





World-Class Training : Through Cascade and Cradlepoint University, Cradlepoint offers partner enablement including training with a focus on product positioning, solutions and technology classes, developer training, and certifications to position partners as leaders in the market. In addition, partners can invest in guided journeys to train staff with 30, 60, or 90-day plans to accelerate revenue and expand reach.





5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation: Leading partners selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions can achieve 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation through Cascade, a certification eligible to partners that meet a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.



“At Cradlepoint, we are leading the way when it comes to providing solutions that help organisations realise the promise of Wireless WAN and 5G, but this would not be possible without our incredible ecosystem of partners,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Cascade is simply about ensuring these partners have the tools and resources they need to do their job effectively. By adding this new portal to the Cradlepoint Partner Program, we are only bolstering our collective efforts to deliver effective solutions that transform businesses and drive results.”

A global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things anywhere. Members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s Partner Program, visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/ .

Partner Quotes

“Cradlepoint’s partner support has been outstanding and the Cascade platform is the next chapter, offering us all the resources to support our customers even better, from marketing to generate new opportunities all the way to renewals of existing estates,” said Ivan Landen, CEO, Blue Wireless.

“Cradlepoint offers true plug and play devices that unlock the power of mobile broadband internet. This means business grade internet connectivity can be unleashed and setup within minutes securely, anywhere! Cradlepoint’s previous Partner Portal supported partner practices through deal registration, sales/ technical support, as well as subscription and account information. The new Cascade portal will provide an even better user experience with improved UI and workflow. The Cascade portal is also customisable to individual needs and requirements, which will help partners better manage their practices,” said Eunice Hong, CEO of OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd.

