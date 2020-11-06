Cradlepoint Partners With Rigado to Deliver a Safe Workplace Solution Using NetCloud Edge Containers and Built on Microsoft Azure

BOISE, Idaho, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced that Rigado, a leader in low-power edge networks for IoT, joined its Technology Alliance Partner program. Rigado is introducing a new Safe Workplace IoT solution, hosted on Microsoft Azure IoT Central, for companies getting back to the workplace under COVID-19 restrictions. Safe Workplace is “Connected by Cradlepoint” and will be the first to use the new NetCloud Edge Container Orchestrator for deploying and managing application containers on its wireless routers.



As businesses, government agencies and commercial property owners begin to welcome employees back to the workplace, they need to adhere to local and CDC safety guidelines. These guidelines can include checks for shared spaces and desk occupancy and social distancing, and cleaning status. Additional capabilities include wayfinding, tracking and reporting on employee and contractor movement via badging and tagging. However, monitoring and enforcement can be challenging, especially for larger sites with thousands of people. IoT solutions with integrated camera and sensor technologies can reduce this burden by minimizing human interactions, automating processes, tracking occupancy and movement, and notifying administration of compliance issues.

“Microsoft partners are applying their creativity and ingenuity to help organizations manage the COVID-19 pandemic and support return to the workplace scenarios. Rigado and Cradlepoint have built an innovative solution on Azure IoT Central’s secure and scalable foundation to provide the spatial insights and connectivity needed to ensure buildings remain safe, clean, and healthy for its occupants,” said Bert Van Hoof, Partner & Group Program Manager – Microsoft Azure IoT.

Safe Workplace, Connected by Cradlepoint

Rigado’s new Safe Workplace solution is based on its Edge Connect platform and uses an open IoT architecture with plug-n-play cameras, applications, sensors and devices to provide critical workplace safety functions required under COVID-19 protocols and best practices. The integrated IoT solution provides occupancy monitoring, cleaning management and safety signage for common areas, restrooms and desks. Safe Workplace leverages Cradlepoint wireless routers for secure and reliable connections between Rigado IoT gateways and applications hosted in Microsoft Azure IoT Central. By contrast, closed IoT architectures require third-party sensors and devices to integrate with proprietary Application Program Interfaces (APIs). This proprietary approach restricts the diversity of IoT devices available and increases the time it takes to bring new innovative solutions to market.

“Rigado’s Open Edge Framework enables us to combine best-in-class sensors, cameras and devices with Cradlepoint wireless routers to quickly deliver flexible and extensible solutions to the market,” said Kevin Tate, Chief Marketing Officer at Rigado. “Because of the breadth of plug-n-play IoT devices available, customers can start using our Safe Workplace solution immediately and expand it over time without worrying about interoperability issues.”

Introducing Cradlepoint NetCloud Container Orchestrator

Rigado is further streamlining its Safe Workplace IoT solution with Cradlepoint’s new edge container service called NetCloud Container Orchestrator (NCCO). Part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform, NCCO enables Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) personnel to build, deploy, run and manage Docker-compatible application containers directly on select Cradlepoint wireless routers with full integration into NetCloud management, connectivity and security functionality. NCCO is available today for compatible NetCloud Advanced service plans.

“Our new alliance partnership with Rigado highlights the valuable real estate Cradlepoint occupies at the customer edge for running distributed computing functionality,” said Donna Johnson, Vice President of Product and Solutions Marketing at Cradlepoint. “We developed the new Cradlepoint NetCloud Container Orchestrator service to help customers and partners leverage this real estate for container-based applications at the edge. Benefits include improved performance and reduced WAN, hardware and cloud storage costs.”

About The Cradlepoint Technology Alliance Program

The new Technology Alliance Program (TAP) brings together curated ecosystem partnerships and technologies to deliver a portfolio of "Connected by Cradlepoint" solutions for wireless branch, mobile and IoT networking. TAP solutions currently in process target public safety, fleet management, enterprise IoT and private LTE. These tested and co-marketed industry solutions help partners expand their offerings, increase revenue and accelerate time to market.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud™ and purpose-built endpoints make the Elastic Edge a reality, enabling a secure, software-defined, and wireless WAN edge that connects people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world — including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities — rely on Cradlepoint to keep fixed and mobile sites, points of commerce, remote workforces, vehicles, and IoT devices connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.