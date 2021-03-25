Cradlepoint Technology Partnership With Palo Alto Networks to Deliver SASE to the Wireless WAN Edge

BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced it has entered into a technology partnership with Palo Alto Networks to provide Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionality for enterprise Wireless WANs. A new Cradlepoint NetCloud integration allows customers to connect its wireless edge routers to Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access cloud-delivered security platform, providing businesses with a powerful combination of wireless reach and reliability with industry-leading SASE security.



As organizations move beyond the branch to connect things everywhere and workers in vehicles, on the road, and at home, SASE—the convergence of cloud, application, and network security—is proving to be a boon for the enterprise. Gartner predicts that by 2021, at least 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt SASE. In response, Cradlepoint has integrated its NetCloud Service and portfolio of wireless edge routers with a SASE solution powered by Palo Alto Networks. Now, enterprises can deploy a unified SASE solution across their entire Wireless WAN, including LTE and 5G connected branch sites, mobile vehicles, and IoT devices.

“The enterprise WAN no longer stops at the branch or is constrained to wired connections, and businesses need a unified edge security model that can go everywhere their WAN does,” says Marc Bresniker, VP of product management at Cradlepoint. “This is the promise of cloud-native SASE technology, and Palo Alto and Cradlepoint are joining forces to deliver it simply and seamlessly for the Wireless WAN era.”

Extending the Benefits of SASE to Branch and Beyond

The integration of the Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma portfolio with Cradlepoint’s LTE or 5G cellular routers and adapters addresses a breadth of enterprise WAN use cases at the branch and beyond in industries as diverse as healthcare, public safety, and retail. The new Prisma Access integration extends SASE security to branch sites utilizing LTE or 5G as a primary connection, mobile networks, such as pop-up and in-vehicle networks, and IoT devices, including surveillance cameras, sensors, kiosks, digital signage, and traffic control systems. Combining Cradlepoint LTE and 5G adapters with the Prisma SD-WAN branch solution delivers a hybrid WAN with the uptime and application performance optimization needed for cloud access and a graceful pathway to 5G.

Enabling Work From Anywhere With Wireless WAN and SASE

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a sudden shift of millions of workers from on-site to remote work environments, including at home and from locations around the world. With this fundamental change in the way and where we work, businesses need to extend their SASE architecture to the new “employee edge” to mitigate the significantly increased attack surface and enable direct cloud access.

Cradlepoint’s Work From Anywhere (WFX) solution combines a dedicated, IT-managed wireless WAN and Wi-Fi network for connecting employees and corporate-owned devices anywhere with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access. The result is a scalable, IT-controlled WFX solution that works everywhere you receive a cellular signal. It is easy to centrally provision and manage, utilizes SASE for all applications and devices, and ensures seamless employee productivity.

“With the rise of 5G, we see wireless becoming a significant part of the hyper-connected enterprise and next-generation WANs,” says Anupam Upadhyaya, senior director for Prisma Access Product Management, at Palo Alto Networks. “Cradlepoint is the recognized leader in enterprise Wireless WAN, and we are excited to offer a combined solution that extends our Prisma Access SASE offering to their versatile wireless edge routers for branch, mobile, IoT, and work from anywhere networks.”

Cradlepoint’s new automated integration for Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access is available now with any NetCloud Service Plan. For details on the integration and requirements please visit Cradlepoint.com.

