Craft the Perfect Cup— KUKU Maker Takes a Personalized Approach to the Art of Coffee Brewery

Live on Kickstarter, KUKU Maker is a coffee maker with options for flavor, thick or light consistency, and hot or cold serving.

—

KUKU Maker, the revolutionary new device designed to empower coffee lovers to take control of their coffee taste like never before, is live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having already raised nearly $500k in under 10 days.

The KUKU Maker is not just a coffee maker; it's a precision instrument that allows users to customize every aspect of their coffee brewing experience. Whether a bold and rich espresso or a smooth and mild pour-over, the KUKU Maker puts the power in user’s hands, providing the ultimate flexibility in crafting the perfect cup of coffee with options for flavor, thick or light consistency, and hot or cold serving.

“Imagine a world where your coffee creations know no bounds. The KUKU Maker opens the door to endless flavor possibilities, where every extraction state and every coffee bean becomes a canvas for your creativity,” says co-founder Chris Chan on the inspiration behind the project. “With this machine, you have the power to craft a coffee experience that is truly unique and tailored to your imagination”

The KUKU Maker not only ensures a consistent taste with traditional coffee by following predefined rules - it also empowers users to customize extraction parameters to their personal preferences during the brewing process. With a wide range of adjustable options, including extraction pressure, temperature, time, and grind fineness, the KUKU Maker offers exceptional control and flexibility – opening a new world of delightful coffee flavors to all. Whether making an espresso, cold-brew espresso, Americano, or a pour-over, making a high-quality and delicious drink can be quick and hassle-free.

The dedicated KUKU app is what makes it possible for users to control every aspect of their drink at the touch of a button— then save the profile as a template directly in the machine for future use without having to use the app again to recall the settings. KUKU is also encouraging community on the app by allowing users to share their favorite drinks and introducing guest baristas to provide ready-made-templates for professional level drinks right at home.

“Coffee's rich flavor profile allows for a broad spectrum of tastes achievable through different extraction conditions. If our coffee machine is only capable of making coffee with the same taste, it has become a tool that limits the coffee,” adds Ming C., KUKU Mechanical Engineering Executive. “The KUKU Maker, on the other hand, overcomes this limitation by enabling the creation of numerous coffee types, including espresso, pour-over, and cold brew, using a single machine. It also allows for a single type of coffee, like espresso, to exhibit varying flavors, such as traditional hot espresso or cold espresso.”

KUKU Maker is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/kukuhub/kuku-maker-take-control-of-your-coffee-taste

About KUKU Hub

KUKU HUB is a mix of hardware, software, and mechanical engineers, designers, supply chain experts, as well as coffee lovers, all driven by the goal of creating awesome products across various industries that are affordable and top-notch. Our products offer a fresh take on conventional tech, aiming to bring extra convenience and customizable options to people's daily routines.

For more information on KUKU HUB please visit kukuhub.com

