Craft Timeless Moments and Nurture Child Development with Mumaloo’s Craft Boxes

In the face of a global pandemic that forced children indoors and glued to screens, Sabina Kaplan, a resourceful working mom of two, found a creative solution in arts and crafts. This pandemic bonding activity became a family tradition and is now blossoming into a growing brand: Mumaloo.

With high-tech gadgets taking up much of people’s time nowadays, including kids, it’s become more challenging for families to connect. Busy parents yearn for quality time with their children but struggle to carve out space in their hectic schedules. Mumaloo was born from Sabina’s struggle to keep her kids engaged and entertained during the extended lockdowns.

“Like many parents, I worried about the long hours my kids were spending on screens. And, with studies showing that exposing kids to a lot of screen time in early childhood increases the possibility of them developing behavioral problems and impaired academic performance, I had to do something,” she said. Sabina gravitated towards arts and crafts in search of stimulating, fun activities. “I wanted to find a way to encourage my kids’ creativity, imagination, and development, all while having fun and crafting provided exactly that.”

As Sabina and her children devoted their time to perfecting their crafts, she realized that many other parents needed help finding fun, educational, and entertaining activities and struggled, just as she did. “The struggle I found was having to go purchase these crafts in bulk and then finding adequate storage solutions for all the surplus. That is how the Mumaloo company was developed.”

Aside from being a brand born out of a struggle to find engaging arts and crafts for kids and Sabina’s passion for crafts, Mumaloo was created to help busy moms spend quality time with their kids. The brand immerses families in delightful adventures that craft timeless moments. “I created a product to help busy working parents, stay at home moms, home school moms – all the moms out there who want to enjoy time with their kids and bond through crafting activities.”

Mumaloo offers educational and fun pre-packaged craft boxes with all the necessary materials and a set of easy-to-follow instructions. These thoughtfully curated arts and crafts boxes provide a gateway to a world of exploration and discovery. Each box contains 10 amazing activities and crafts designed to engage the child, promote creativity, nurture sensory development, and encourage critical thinking skills. The hands-on activities also promote visual processing skills and improve fine motor skills and executive function, which helps with focus and memory.

Mumaloo’s mission of crafting lasting memories through arts and crafts is all-inclusive. The craft boxes are perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary-aged kids, promoting fun activity time for the whole family. Sabina further highlights the benefits of arts and crafts, explaining that these activities help improve academics by strengthening skills like pattern recognition and detection.

On the other hand, Mumaloo craft boxes help parents spend quality, stress-free, and mess-free time with their children. Sabina shares that crafting together is the perfect opportunity for families to build relationships and create memories. “It’s worth our effort to clear off that table and spend time every week with our kids. I believe that time with kids should be focused on quality, not quantity and therefore urge parents to take advantage of the time they have with their young kids, while they are still young.”

With Mumaloo, quality family time is just a box away. Mumaloo arts and crafts kits for kids save parents the time they would spend in craft stores and on the internet scouring for age-appropriate crafts. “You no longer need to spend hours on the aisles of stores looking for that perfect set of googly eyes, we bring you a pre-packaged craft box with everything you need.”

As a brand developed by a mompreneur who understands the increasing challenges of screen time, Mumaloo is committed to offering a practical and engaging alternative. Sabina urges parents to take a break from their screens and spend more time bonding through crafts to raise well-rounded children in today’s tech-saturated world.

“Creating together gives you time to be present and connected, which is always much needed in today’s busy culture.”



